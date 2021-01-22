Browns LB Mack Wilson Responds to Patrick Mahomes Being Cleared

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared concussion protocol on Friday, an announcement that made Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson a very happy man.

Wilson was the one who delivered the hit on Mahomes in what seemed like a pretty routine play during the third quarter of their matchup in the divisional round. Mahomes — who got up woozy — missed the remainder of the game and his status for this week was in question.

Mahomes is being evaluated for a concussion after this hit (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/XoCvtl5GB9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

After extensive testing, Mahomes revealed he has been fully cleared for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Bills and will try to guide Kansas City to consecutive Super Bowl berths.

“The week has just been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things just to make sure that I’m good to go and (there are) no lingering effects or anything like that,” Mahomes told reporters. “But everything’s been good, and I’ve (gone) through what all the three, four different doctors have said. And everything’s looked well, and I’m out of it now.”

Patrick Mahomes: "Everything has looked well and I'm out of concussion protocol now." Take a sigh of relief Chiefs fans QB1 is back under center pic.twitter.com/G2SHpzEsfd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021

Wilson had an emotional response to the news from Mahomes.

“Prayer has been answered,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Go ball out 15!”

Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes ❤️🙏🏾 — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 22, 2021

Mack Wilson Was Concerned for Patrick Mahomes After Hit

Shortly after the game was over between the Browns and Chiefs, Wilson went on Twitter to defend himself after the hit and send his well-wishes to Mahomes.

“Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays,” Wilson said. “Don’t try to insult me and keep the threats to yourself.”

He added: “Prayers to [Patrick Mahomes]. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been! 🙏🏾❤️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

Wilson’s teammates also had his back after the play.

“Mack is not a dirty player,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters. “That is not the case. If anybody truly thinks that, that is their own opinion so they can have it that way. Like I said, I hope Pat is OK, and like I said, Mack is not like that.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom, Mack Wilson Have Made Up

One of the most vocal critics of Wilson was Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes. She went as far as to call Wilson “evil” in some tweets, but the two have since made up.

“No disrespect mom I’m just playing hard,” Wilson wrote on Twitter, responding to her tweet. “This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son.”

No disrespect mom I’m just playing hard. This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you.. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son. 🙏🏾❤️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 19, 2021

She responded, seemingly putting the incident in the past.

“I know every player was out there playing their best,” Randi Mahomes wrote. “This momma bear was just having a hard time watching it. It hurt me as a parent is all. Appreciate your kinda words.”

