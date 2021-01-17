Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Rips ‘Evil’ Browns Linebacker for Hit

The NFL took a collective gasp when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was concussed after a hit from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson on Sunday, but the tackle was far from what most people would dub as “dirty.”

One person who did not agree with that sentiment was the mother of Patrick Mahomes, Randi, who made her opinion known in scathing social media posts targeting Wilson for the hit.

“#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet,” Randi Mahomes wrote. “Why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL.”

Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t return to the game, but the Chiefs were able to hang on to win 22-17. Mother Mahomes took to opportunity to call out Wilson again.

“#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs,” she wrote.

After the game, Wilson tweeted a message for Mahomes, praying for his health.

“Prayers to Patrick Mahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been.”

Patrick Mahomes wrote back: “All good brother.”

Patrick Mahomes ‘Doing Great’ Per Andy Reid

All the updates shared about Mahomes’ status following the hit have been positive. After the game Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he had passed all the tests he needed to — a good sign heading into next week’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

“He got hit in the back of the head,” Reid said. “He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Mahomes being off the field nearly opened the door for a Browns’ comeback. Cleveland had the ball down just 5 points late in the fourth quarter but decided to punt and never got the ball back.

“You hate to see him get hurt. Hopefully he clears [protocols] and is better very quickly,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a great player and a great ambassador for this league and you don’t want to see anybody get hurt in those moments. That’s a really good football team. Really across the board, they have great players and I really respect coach Reid and his staff for what they’ve been able to build there.”

Browns Call Touchback Play ‘Unfortunate’

The game would have been much closer at the half if it was not for a fumble out of the end zone by Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins as he tried to reach to the goal line. The play also featured what looked to be a textbook helmet-to-helmet hit, although nothing was called on the play.

Stefanski said that wide receivers are taught not to get greedy around the goal line because of situations just like what happened, but he still backed Higgins big time.

“Rashard Higgins is a warrior,” Stefanski said. “He battled. I’ll never doubt his effort. Unfortunate play. I’m proud to coach him.”

The Browns’ season is over, but they exceeded expectations in the first year under Stefanski and have a great core to build on for years to come.

“I’m proud of this team. We’ve got a bunch of fighters,” Stefanski said. “We didn’t get it done and we’ll share in that defeat. They battled and they fought. Not surprised because they’ve done that all season long.”

