Severity of Browns LB Mack Wilson’s Injury Revealed

It appears that linebacker Mack Wilson avoided major injury after exiting the Cleveland Browns preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson had an MRI on his injured shoulder, which revealed that he’s is dealing with a Grade 1 shoulder sprain, per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report. He is not expected to miss any significant time.

Sources: #Browns LB Mack Wilson suffered a grade 1 shoulder sprain and avoided serious injury. He’ll miss a couple days, but will be back soon. — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) August 15, 2021

Wilson exited the game against the Jaguars very early and head coach Kevin Stefanski remembers the third-year linebacker grabbing at his shoulder.

“It was early in the game – one of the first couple of plays and just dinged that shoulder,” Stefanski said. “Honestly, not exactly sure which play it was. I can vividly remember him grabbing it.”

In addition to Wilson, tight end Stephen Carlson suffered an injury during the game. He’ll miss the entire season with a knee injury.

Wilson has had a great camp and raced to the top of the depth chart at weakside linebacker.

He came out of Alabama as a fifth-round pick in 2019, taking over a starting role for the majority of the year as a rookie. He notched 77 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and defended seven passes. However, his second season started out rocky, with a hyperextended knee during training camp. Wilson played in 13 games with eight starts, recording just 39 tackles. He managed a grade of just 36.2 from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the worst-graded qualified linebackers in the NFL.

Wilson’s roster spot was very much on the line heading into this year, but a strong offseason and a clean mental slate have him recharged.

“After the season, I had time to think to myself about all of the things I went through personally last season with injuries and stuff like that,” Wilson told reporters during camp. “I never felt like I was myself. I was down. I wanted to quit at times, but I found a way to keep myself motivated to get through last season. This offseason I just had a lot of time to think. Finding out that I had a son on the way, it really motivated me to work extremely hard this offseason. That is what I did.”

Injury Could Open Up Opportunities for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

If the Browns decide to play it safe with Wilson and sit him for the next preseason game against the Giants on Sunday, there will be more reps with the first-team available for rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns second-round pick made some impact plays against the Jaguars, although Stefanski said the rook still has a long way to go.

“If you watched it live and then even watching it on tape, he did make splash plays. He made good tackles along the sideline. He made a nice play on that screen. He needs to clean up his eye progression, and he understands that and the coaches are working very hard,” Stefanski told reporters following the game. “To really play fast in this league, it is when you are not thinking. I think he is getting there. With a lot of work, I think he will get there. Overall, he understands there is plenty of work to be done.”

Stefanski was vague when it came to getting Owusu-Koramoah more reps with the first team.

“All of these guys as we continue to progress through training camp, we will continue to meet as coaches and discuss those type of things,” Stefanski said. “With all of our rookies, as you know, we bring them up all on different timeframes. Some guys are ready for more. Some guys are not. We will make that on a case-by-case basis.”

