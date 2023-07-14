Ex-Browns Defensive Lineman Makes Final Call on NFL Future

Former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson has decided to retire from football, calling it quits after 10 seasons.

Jackson made his retirement announcement on “Good Morning Football” on Friday.

“I’m done,” Jackson said. “I’m not leaving the couch right now.

“That was the goal. 10 to 12 years was my goal. I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life.”

Jackson most recently played for the Browns in 2021. He did not suit up for a team last season. He also spent with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Over his career, Jackson compiled a total of 292 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 106 quarterback hits, 35.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 29 passes defensed. He notched 89 starts in 142 career games. He steps away from the game with a Super Bowl ring and a Pro Bowl selection to his name.

Jackson made over $72 million during his career in the NFL, per Spotrac.

Malik Jackson Recently Critcized Browns Star Myles Garrett

Jackson spent a season with the Browns playing alongside All-Pro Myles Garrett. During his stint on NFL Network, Jackson was asked about Garrett and where he needs to show some additional growth.

“Myles was a young player and I don’t think his leadership skills were the best at that time but as he’s gotten older he understands what it takes, and he has had a lot of guys around him to show him what he needs to do,” Jackson said. “I think he needs to take that bull by the horns and just lead more by example as far as in the classroom because we all know what he can do on the field but to be able to go in the classroom, command that respect, and tell guys what to do is really where I think he really needs to take that jump.”

Garrett’s production on the field has been among the best in the league. He has recorded back-to-back 16-sack seasons and is one of the most dangerous threats on the edge in the NFL. But if the Browns want to take the next step — especially on the defensive side of the ball — Garrett will have to be the leader the unit can get behind.

Browns Still Sorting Out Defensive Tackle Position

The Browns made some key offseason moves to patch some holes on their defense but they’re still sorting out what the defensive tackle position will look like. Dalvin Tomlinson was signed this offseason to hold down one of the spots but who will start next to him is still to be determined.

Jordan Elliott returns after starting 17 games a season ago but he’ll have some competition for the role. The Browns signed veterans Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill this offseason and also drafted Siaki Ika in the third round. Perrion Winfrey is also expected to compete for time in the rotation, despite a rough rookie season.

The Browns could also opt to sign a veteran closer to training camp. Cleveland can’t afford to have any holes up front as they look to rebound on defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.