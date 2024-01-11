$13 Million Deep Threat Dubbed Browns ‘Top Free-Agency Target’

Returning to health next season will solve most of the personnel issues the Cleveland Browns face as they prepare for Super Wild Card Weekend, but the wide receiver room may be a different story.

Amari Cooper earned Pro-Bowl honors in 2023 but carries a salary cap hit of nearly $24 million next season, which potentially makes him a cut candidate. The Browns will do just about everything they can to avoid that outcome considering the value Cooper has brought to the offense over the past two seasons, even at such a high number.

Cleveland’s options at the position beyond Cooper decline rather quickly, with Elijah Moore the clear-cut No. 2 and legitimate questions about every pass-catcher on the roster after that — save for tight end David Njoku, who also made the Pro Bowl this season.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff on Wednesday, January 10, characterized the Browns’ top free-agency priority as adding another playmaking receiver alongside Cooper. Their suggestion was Marquise Brown, currently of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns’ cap situation looks bad on paper, but they have avenues to clear significant room. Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap estimates the Browns could get to about $42 million in cap space with cuts and restructures. That would be enough money for them to address their own free agents while still having money left over to address some of their biggest needs. A No. 2 receiver who can be a deep threat for [Deshaun] Watson is one of those needs. The Cardinals and [Baltimore] Ravens have both tried to make Brown a No. 1 receiver. It hasn’t worked out, but his speed and ability to create splash plays [make] him an ideal No. 2.