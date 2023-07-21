Browns Receiver’s Future Unclear After Jarring Health Announcement

Marquise Goodwin will not be on the field with the Cleveland Browns when training camp begins as he deals with blood clots in his legs in lungs.

Goodwin was placed on the non-football illness list but still counts toward the active roster. The team announced the details of what Goodwin is dealing with on July 21 in a release.

“Goodwin, a 10th-year veteran who signed with the Browns during free agency, said he began experiencing discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring, and a check-up revealed the blood clots in his legs and lungs,” the release from the team said.

From the Browns on Marquise Goodwin pic.twitter.com/oDZIFq4Hvs — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 21, 2023

Goodwin was an exciting addition to the Browns this offseason and is as fast as they come, even at 32 years old. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2013 and speed is still a very big part of his game. The former third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills has been around the league, playing for five different franchises. Most recently he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, nabbing 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Goodwin showed off his speed and a good connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson during mandatory minicamp. That’s on hold for now as he looks to get healthy after the scary revelation.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said. “It was frightening at first but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Browns Receiver Anthony Schwartz on Non-Football Injury List

The Browns are down another receiver in Anthony Schwartz, who is going to have to battle to maintain his roster spot with the Browns.

His uphill battle got even steeper to begin camp, as he was among three players to begin training camp on the non-football injury list, per the NFL wire. The others include guard Colby Gossett and wide receiver Mike Woods, who ruptured his Achilles during an offseason workout.

The non-football injury list is for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities and it’s unknown what Schwartz is currently dealing with.

Schwartz is very much on the bubble heading into this season. He’s yet to produce to the level the Browns expected when taking him out of Auburn in 2021 as a third-round pick. Schwartz has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards.

He was given some opportunity to step up but has struggled with drops and overall consistency. During a preseason contest last season, he was booed by the home crowd. This is likely his last chance to retain his spot with the Browns.

Browns Signed New WR Austin Watkins Ahead of Camp

With both Goodwin and Schwartz out for the time being, the Browns signed former USFL standout Austin Watkins ahead of the start of camp.

Watkins is 25 years old and most recently played in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. He was part of a large group of players the Browns worked out this week as they looked to fill the roster spot vacated by Perrion Winfrey, who was released earlier in the week.

Watkins has spent time on a few practice squads but does not have any NFL experience. He most recently showcased his skills in the USFL, making 16 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. Watkins should have a chance early to get in some reps.