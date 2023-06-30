Browns Young CB Being Dubbed ‘Building Block’ Is Bad News for Greg Newsome

Martin Emerson Jr. is gaining some recognition for his strong play as a rookie and the Cleveland Browns young cornerback has been named a potential building block going forward.

Emerson was a third-round pick in 2022 and appeared in all 17 games last season with the Browns, starting six. He played on 72 percent of the defensive snaps and earned an impressive grade of 72.5 on Pro Football Focus. Emerson played almost exclusively as a wide corner opposite of Denzel Ward, with Greg Newsome getting bumped into the slot.

Emerson was recently named by Bleacher Report as the Browns’ most promising building block, which came with some conditions. To avoid the obvious, the pool of players had to still be on their rookie contracts and not have a Pro Bowl on their resume.

“The Browns already have two good outside corners in Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward, but Ward is already getting paid like a building block and Martin Emerson Jr. showed a higher ceiling than Newsome last season,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote. “The physicality that he showed at Mississippi State translated to the NFL quickly. The Browns are quickly putting together a trio of talented corners. That’s important as Jim Schwartz takes over the defense and attempts to make the Browns a contender in an AFC filled with high-powered passing attacks.”

Browns Will Face Decision Between Martin Emerson & Greg Newsome

The Browns are set up with three solid cornerbacks in Newsome, Ward and Emerson but could soon face a decision. Ward is locked in on a hefty deal but the Browns will have to decide next offseason whether or not to pick up Newsome’s fifth-year option.

Matt Verderame of the MMQB predicted that Newsome would not have the option picked up.

“So far, Newsome is off to a pretty lackluster career with the Browns. The former Northwestern star hasn’t found his footing in Cleveland’s secondary, registering 15 passes defensed and zero interceptions across two years,” Verderame wrote in May. “However, if Newsome can break out in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme, things could turn quickly for him.”

If the Browns ultimately decide not to pick up his option, they could look to trade Newsome. He’s a more than a serviceable option but the Browns might not be able to afford to keep him around, with multiple large contracts on the books and limited cap space.

Greg Newsome Feeling Good About New-Look Defense

Newsome has made it clear that playing in the slot is not his preference. He voiced it on Twitter and spoke about it during OTAs. However, Newsome is feeling better about the situation with Schwartz now calling the shots on defense.

“I think that was last year’s issue. Now, with a new defensive coordinator (Jim Schwartz), just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that,” Newsome said in April. “I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together.”

That being said, Schwartz has made it clear that player happiness is not something he’s in charge of. He’s looking to put the best players on the field for the situation, whether that’s Emerson or Newsome.