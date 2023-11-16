Ex-MVP Among Top Options to Replace Browns’ Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns may be the only franchise in the NFL who can defeat arguably the league’s best team in the Baltimore Ravens and still have to listen to analysts declare their season in jeopardy just three days later.

The doubts now surrounding the Browns (6-3) are tied solely to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury. Cleveland announced on Wednesday, November 15, that it will revert to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, despite affording former third-string QB P.J. Walker most of the snaps in Watson’s previous absences to this point.

Neither name inspires great confidence among Browns fans following their previous blunders this regular season. A third slot at the position is now open and Cleveland is going to add another signal-caller anyway. The organization could go cheap and sign a practice squad player, or it could relegate Walker back to the practice squad and sign a veteran who has real experience winning on an NFL level.

To that end, Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing on Wednesday pitched Matt Ryan, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2016, as a replacement for Watson.

“After going un-signed following an uninspiring 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan announced that he’d be joining CBS as an analyst for the 2023 campaign,” Axelrod wrote. “Even at the time, [Ryan] clarified that he wasn’t technically retiring from the NFL and would be open to returning to the playing field in the right situation.”

Matt Ryan Remains Interested in Returning to NFL

Ryan spoke to the possibility of coming back during the 2023 campaign during an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio in May.

“All the stars would have to [align],” Ryan said. “I’ve just learned… in the 15 years I’ve played, to not shut any doors.”

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported in late September that Ryan’s agent reached out to the New York Jets about a job with the team following Aaron Rodgers‘ Achilles injury and Zach Wilson’s struggles after retaking the reins of the organization.

Will Joe Burrow suit up for the Bengals tomorrow night? @JayGlazer gives an update on his status, and what Aaron Rodgers will be doing for the Jets post-surgery Also, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have expressed interest in joining the Jets ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fYuaIX1VhY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

“There are some other options that have reached out to the Jets, veteran options like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz to offer up their services,” Glazer said.

Wentz has since signed with the Los Angeles Rams, leaving Ryan among the few free-agent possibilities available to Cleveland who have both experience and a track record of winning. And while the situations aren’t identical, the Browns offer some of the same advantages that presumably interested Ryan in the Jets.

The Browns have arguably the best defense in the NFL, giving up a league-leading 242.7 yards per game. Despite the loss of Nick Chubb early in the season, Cleveland continues to run the ball well, producing 147.9 yards rushing per outing. That ties the Browns with the Miami Dolphins for second in the NFL behind only the Ravens.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker Haven’t Earned Starting Spot with Browns

It may feel like the sky is falling in Cleveland, but that doesn’t have to be the case. The Minnesota Vikings are a perfect example. After losing Kirk Cousins for the year, the Vikings traded for journeyman Josh Dobbs who has led them to two straight victories.

The trade market is closed until March, but there are still options in free agency. Ryan is one of the best and doesn’t need to regain his MVP form to be worth a flier to the Browns. Thompson-Robinson started one game for Cleveland in Week 4 against the Ravens. He passed for just 121 yards and surrendered 3 interceptions.

The coaching staff has afforded Walker enough playing time to know who he is — a guy who can occasionally make a big play and inspire some hope, but ultimately a player who can’t be trusted to protect the ball or produce in big moments. He is completing just 49% of his passes and has thrown 1 TD compared to 5 interceptions. His record is 1-1 as a starter in Cleveland and the Browns are 2-1 in games that Walker has taken the majority of the snaps, but the team has won more in spite of Walker than because of him.

Ryan or a player like Cam Newton will afford Cleveland a veteran option who at least used to possess elite talent and won’t fail in a big moment simply because that moment is big. The Browns have nearly $33.6 million in salary cap space as of Wednesday and owe it to the rest of the roster and fan base to take a flier on a QB who can offer at least the hope of playoff success.