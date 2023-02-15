Browns Projected to Land ‘Plug & Play’ Lineman With Top Pick

The Cleveland Browns could address a major need at defensive tackle through the draft and a common name the team has been linked to is Michigan standout Mazi Smith.

Smith is a big body at 6-foot-3, 326 pounds and is coming off a stellar year with the Wolverines where he helped bolster their strong run defense. Multiple draft analysts have the Browns going after Smith with their second-round pick — No. 43 overall — including Matthew Jones of FantasyPros.

“This would be an excellent marriage of need and value, as the Browns ranked twenty-fifth in run defense last season, with Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan struggling; Smith is a plug-and-play nose tackle,” Jones wrote.

Jones was not alone in pegging Smith as a fit in Cleveland. Matt Miller of ESPN also sees the Browns snagging him.

“The Browns’ first pick in the 2023 draft aims to shore up holes in the defense. Smith is one of the most impressive movers in the defensive tackle class and has NFL scouts talking about his rare short-area burst and power.”

Browns Have to do Homework on Smith

Miller also noted that the Browns will have to do some extra homework on Smith, who has a misdemeanor gun possession charge from October on his record.

“I told coach everything from the get-go. Just like I told the police officer the truth from the get-go. Honesty is the best policy and that’s what I was,” Smith said in December.

The Browns drafted Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round last season hoping he could be a contributor but the Oklahoma product had a rough season. Winfrey played in 13 games, appearing in 41% of the snaps in those contests. He finished the year with 22 tackles.

If Winfrey comes along, he could be a nice pairing with Smith, although a veteran presence is something the Browns will be in the market for. Here’s some more insight on Smith’s play from The Draft Network:

“Smith has a two-down appeal right now as an NFL prospect. His value as a run defender is high. If defenses continue to run the two-high safety sets next season, he will be valued well. He does not offer high-end passing-down value. There is some ability to impact quarterbacks with interior pressure but he will need to play quicker and more refined technically.

Smith is one of nine Michigan players invited to the combine, so the Browns will likely get a closer look at him there.

Jim Schwartz Installing ‘Attack’ Defense With Browns

The Browns fired Joe Woods and brought in veteran coordinator Jim Schwartz this offseason. Schwartz is eager to bring an “attack” mentality to the unit.

“I like to call it an ‘attack defense,'” Schwartz said. “We’re not a ‘read’ team up front. We’re an ‘attack’ team. We’re going to be disruptive. We’re hitting spots. It’s probably not as wide as it used to be, but it’s pretty simple in theory.

“It allows the players to play fast and puts them in the best position to rush the quarterback and play the run in between.”

That was missing for the Browns last season, where some blown coverages and an inability to stop the run defined the season on the defensive side of the ball.