Browns Send Message on Cade York After Troubling Preseason Showing

The preseason didn’t start off smoothly for Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York, who missed his first and only field goal attempt against the New York Jets.

After a fairly successful first drive that got the Browns down to the Jets’ 31-yard line, York lined up for a 49-yard attempt but pushed it wide right. It wasn’t the ideal start the new season for the second-year pro.

The Browns have decided not to bring in any competition for York in training camp, a sign that they’re rolling with the rookie this season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is confident York can work through the hiccups in the preseason.

“I see it very similar to all of our players,” Stefanski said on a video conference Friday. “It’s the preseason. It’s time to work. It’s time to gain valuable experience both in practice and in the games. Past that, I don’t know that it’s anything for the future that’s majorly concerning. He’s a young player that’s working and I know he’s going to continue to work.”

Cade York Says Weather Wasn’t Problem During First Season With Browns

York was a fourth-round pick of the Browns last season, with the hopes that he could be their long-term solution at kicker. At the time, he was the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.

He showed some flashes last season but was largely inconsistent, converting 75 percent of his field goals (24-for-32). He also missed a pair of extra points.

York had a decorated college career at LSU, earning All-American and All-SEC honors. In his final season, York connected on 15-of-18 field goals and all 39 PATs to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made, a school record.

Much was made about York kicking in adverse conditions in Cleveland and the AFC North as a whole but he didn’t think the weather played too much of a factor.

“I think the biggest thing I learned is that I actually focused way too much on trying to be a better kicker to deal with the weather, when, really, I was already that kicker,” York told the Browns’ official site this offseason. “I just needed to keep doing what I already had been doing.

“To be honest, the weather was never the problem. I would just focus so much on that that I would almost put too much on it, and when it came to other stuff that was simple, I would brain fart. That’s when stuff would go wrong.”

Browns Parts Ways With Punter in Latest Roster Cuts

The Browns added a bit of competition at punter this offseason but it was short-lived, with Cleveland parting ways with Joseph Charlton after their first preseason game.

Charlton split time with incumbent punter Corey Bojorquez in the opener, with each punting twice. The big-legged Bojorquez averaged 62.0 yards on his punts, pinning one inside the 20. Charlton averaged 48.5 yards.

Bojorquez was decent last year for the Browns, averaging 48.5 yards per punt and he placed 23 punts inside the 20. The Browns could still bring in some additional competition if they don’t feel completely comfortable with Bojorquez, but for the time being, he’s the only punter on the roster.