Browns Send Message to Nick Chubb Ahead of Opener Against Bengals

Amidst the swirling rumors about Nick Chubb’s evolving role with the Cleveland Browns this season, head coach Kevin Stefanski firmly believes that their star running back remains pivotal in the team’s success.

Chubb has been the engine of the Browns offense since arriving in Cleveland back in 2018. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season — his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards. Chubb’s career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite and he has four Pro Bowls to his name.

The Browns are expected to rely more on the pass next season with Deshaun Watson entering his second year with the team but Stefanski assured Chubb will still be a major player in the offense.

“I mean, I don’t think you change Nick Chubb’s role. Obviously, there are things that we’ll do as an offense that are different this year, and that’s no different than every season you go into,” Stefanski told reporters on September 6. “You have adjustments and you evolve a little bit in your run and pass game. So, I think that may take place. But Nick is certainly still a very big part of our offense.”

Nick Chubb Ready for Expanded Pass-Catching Role

Chubb is one of the most reliable backs in the league, so lessening his role in the offense would be a misstep by the Browns. And on top of being a Pro Bowl-level player, Chubb is also someone who won’t rock the boat if he feels like he’s not getting his touches. His primary focus is on winning and doing the most when the ball is in his hands. If his role expands as a pass-catcher, he’ll be ready for it.

“We’ll have to see. Anything can happen in the game,” Chubb said when asked about catching the ball more out of the backfield. “We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things. So, for me, I’m waiting for any opportunity I can to be on the field with my team and to get the job done.”

Chubb has not been used often as a pass-catcher over his career, mostly due to the presence of Kareem Hunt, who is no longer in Cleveland. Chubb has 119 catches for 990 yards in his career.

Nick Chubb Has Performed Well Against Bengals

The Brown get a big test out of the gate in the Cincinnati Bengals — a team Chubb has had some success against in his career. In nine career matchups against the Bengals, Chubb has rushed for over 100 yards five times. In all, he has notched 797 yards and eight total touchdowns against the Browns’ AFC North rival.

“It’s not a certain team or anything in my mind. I want to go out there, I want to play my best no matter who it is,” Chubb said on September 6. “And that’s just the biggest thing for me, is going out there and being in my best no matter who we play.”

Chubb lamented the mistakes the Browns made last season, costing them a spot in the postseason. He hopes the new-look roster can put that behind them.

“I expect us to hopefully play well, go out and execute, make small or no mistakes at all, to go out there and play together,” Chubb said.

The Bengals are a 2.5-point road favorite against the Browns for the Week 1 matchup.