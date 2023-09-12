Browns Re-Sign Former OL to Roster After Conklin Injury

The Cleveland Browns are reworking the offensive line in the wake of losing starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the season due to ACL and MCL tears.

Cleveland signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn to its active roster on Tuesday, September 12, according to his agent David Canter.

“Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client @MikeDunn4Real on signing to @Browns active roster,” Canter posted on X.

The Browns cut Dunn near the end of August in a surprise move after the OL appeared in 28 games for the team over the previous three seasons, earning four starts along the way. Cleveland added Dunn to its practice squad shortly thereafter before signing him to the active roster Tuesday.

Dunn has served primarily in a backup role behind Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, the Browns’ duo of Pro-Bowl guards.

Dawand Jones Will Take Over for Jack Conklin in Browns’ Starting Lineup

The decision to sign Dunn to the active roster is a depth play on the part of the Browns, as fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones will step into a starting role in Conklin’s absence. Jones filled in at right tackle on Sunday after Conklin exited in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to Jones’ performance after the game and said that the 6’8″, 375-pound prospect out of Ohio State played adequately, more or less, in his first taste of NFL action. Stefanski then talked on Monday about Jones’ role as a starter moving forward.

“Dawand has been constantly working with [coaches] … to get ready,” Stefanski said. “There are no red shirts in the NFL, so you never know when that opportunity is going to come. It happened in the first half of the first game and you have to be ready.”

Stefanski also spoke to the challenge Jones will face against the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front next Monday, when the Browns travel to Pennsylvania for their first road game of the year.

“He will continue to get better and then as it pertains to any matchup moving forward, it’s the NFL, every week is going to be very difficult,” Stefanski continued. “Obviously, going into Pittsburgh is tough on every team that goes into that place. So, we’ll have a plan and we’ll move forward.”

Cleveland will catch something of a break in that regard, as Steelers six-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been ruled out for several weeks due to a groin injury he suffered Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Browns Sign Veteran Tackle Ty Nsekhe to Practice Squad

In another move Tuesday the Browns added long-time NFL veteran Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad to fill the space vacated by Dunn.

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per his agent @eliteloyaltysp. Browns lost OT Jack Conklin to season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s opener vs. the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

“Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per his agent @eliteloyaltysp,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X. “Browns lost OT Jack Conklin to season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s opener vs. the Bengals.”

Nsekhe, who will play the majority of the 2023 campaign at the age of 38, has appeared in 103 games and earned 25 starts across nine NFL seasons. He has had stints with the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.