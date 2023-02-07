Browns Sign Former 49ers Defensive Tackle to Deal

The Cleveland Browns signed Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday — a minor move to address a major need.

Dwumfour — who comes in at 6-foot-1, 296 pounds is in his second season out of Rutgers. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2021. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 12 career games — with one start — playing for the Houston Texans and most recently with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dwumfour’s amassed 13 total tackles, a half-sack and one fumble recovery in two seasons.

Here is his draft profile from NFL.com, which highlights his ability to be a gap hunter.

“Intriguing interior defender who clearly lacks the standard measurables for the position, but plays with an activity level that makes him challenging to block. He will get cleaned out of his gap by double teams and down blocks and he’s not built for heads-up battles against NFL guards on a regular basis,” analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “However, he can be tough to get a clean shot on when he’s allowed to go gap-hunting with his disruptive first step and low pad level. Rush production won’t blow anyone away, but he will pressure the pocket thanks to foot quickness and hand fighting. He may go undrafted, but a one-gapping 4-3 defense will covet him as a priority free agent.”

Browns Have Major Need at Defensive Tackle

It’s no secret that the Browns will look to beef up their defensive line this offseason after some significant issues a year ago, particularly at the defensive tackle position. Jordan Elliot and Taven Bryan were the starters last season, with rookie Perrion Winfrey, Ben Stille and Tommy Togiai also pitching in.

The Browns had a tough down stopping the run all year, which started up front. Cleveland allowed 135 rushing yards and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game, which both ranked near the bottom of the NFL.

“That is certainly a position group that we do value and we will continue to value, no different than the offensive line on the offensive side of the ball,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in his season-ending press conference. “We will continue to invest in it and make those decisions at the appropriate time.”

New DC Jim Schwartz Will Help Rebuild Defense

The Browns needed a fresh start on the defensive side of the ball, where inconsistency and glaring miscues defined their season. The Browns parted ways with Joe Woods and hired veteran Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator.

Schwartz scheme should be instrumental in getting more production out of the defensive line, which will be headlined by Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

“I have been very fortunate over my career to be blessed with some really (good) defensive linemen,” Schwartz said at his introductory press conference. “We run a very D-line friendly scheme that eliminates a lot of conflict for those guys, and we were able to play guys off of that. We sort of let those guys go and be disruptive.”

When it comes to Garrett, Schwartz has a plan to make him even more productive — which is saying a lot considering he’s coming off back-to-back 16 sack seasons.

“It is my job to give him some answers and to be able to put some pieces scheme wise and personnel wise around him to allow him to be free and more productive. When I say more productive, what? [16] sacks?” Schwartz said at his introductory press conference. “That answers your question; the bar is set really high for a good reason.”