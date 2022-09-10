Browns Rule Out Promising Rookie Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns will be without promising rookie wide receiver Michael Woods II for the opener on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Woods has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that forced him to miss multiple weeks of practice. He returned to practice this week but was limited and missed Friday entirely. The Browns officially marked him as out for the opener on Sunday, citing the hamstring issue and illness.

Wood is a sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma, where he notched 118 catches for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns over 39 games as a Sooner. He wasn’t expected to be a huge part of the Browns’ game plan, especially after missing a chunk of time in the preseason, but they would have liked the rookie to get some reps.

“I think that being available during that time would have helped me tremendously in terms of technique and things like that, but I think it helped me tremendously in terms of the mental game and being able to be one step ahead of everybody out there,” Woods said August 30 when asked about his missed time. “It was pretty much day by day when I am injured. Just take it day by day and try to get better every day. That is pretty much what it came down to.”

With Woods out, the Browns will roll with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell and hybrid WR/RB Demetric Felton. Cleveland elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster.

Browns Confident Anthony Schwartz Will Bounce Back

Michael Woods II: "I have a lot of fun when I am out there" | Press Conference Michael Woods II addresses the media following practice on August 30, 2022. #brownsmedia #pressconferences 2022-08-30T21:14:23Z

Woods being out will put more focus on Schwartz’s role behind Cooper and Peoples-Jones. The former third-round pick had a rough preseason filled with drops, but the Browns are confident he can be a contributor for them.

“We know he can. Even in the last 10 days of practice, he has turned it around. He has not put a ball on the ground. He has caught the ball extremely well with confidence,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “Sometimes you go through little slumps in your career. We have to find a way to get him out of it, and I think he has found a way to get himself out of it, as well.”

Schwartz has world-class speed but never truly made an impact for the Browns as a rookie, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. He also dealt with some injuries that slowed his development but he’s bullish on his future

“Every week it was pretty much just fighting through so I could play Sunday,” Schwartz said during OTAs in June. “For me, my goal was to be out there and play on Sunday. This year I feel my goal is to win on Sunday and do my best to be able to help the team win on Sundays.”

Cooper Confident in Fellow Receivers Despite Inexperience

The Browns will rely heavily on Cooper to carry the passing game as the unquestioned No. 1 option for QB Jacoby Brissett. Cooper has a reputation as one of the best route runners in the NFL with four Pro Bowls to his name.

Cooper has high expectations for the Browns offense, despite questions at quarterback and around the team’s depth at receiver.

“Hopefully, it is going to be fireworks,” Cooper said. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be. I don’t know what you should expect, but I would just say wait and see. Why not? It is right around the corner.”

Many of the Browns starters did not play in the preseason, so they’ll get their first shot at seeing their complete offense on the field on Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. Cleveland is a slight 1-point underdog on the road.