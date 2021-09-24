Browns DE Myles Garrett Calls Out Texans Star

Myles Garrett is not too happy that he and Houston Texans Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil were not able to go 1-on-1 too often last Sunday during the Cleveland Browns 31-21 win.

A shirtless Garrett showed up to his media availability on Friday with a message for Tunsil and the Texans, ribbing them for chipping him on almost every play.

“Y’all saw it. I don’t think I’ve ever been chipped so much in my life,” Garrett said, per Cleveland.com. “They pay me too much money and the left tackle over there, Tunsil, too much money to mess up the show we were supposed to have 1-on-1.”

Myles Garrett on his game against the Texans: “Y’all saw it. I don’t think I’ve ever been chipped so much in my life. They pay me too much money and the left tackle over there, Tunsil, too much money to mess up the show we were supposed to have 1-on-1.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/IjIEZtthjE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 24, 2021

Tunsil clapped back on Twitter once the clip went viral, writing: “Come on [Myles Garrett]. What happened without the chips?”

🤣 Come on @Flash_Garrett , what happen without the chips 🤔 https://t.co/eLD7Mmli1s — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) September 24, 2021

Garrett, who was touted as a Defensive Player of the Year prospect, has just one sack and eight tackles this season. He posted some photos from the start of the season this week with the caption: “They saying I fell off… keep that same energy.

Browns Defense Still Finding Its Footing

Garrett finished the game with three tackles and no sacks. The Browns managed just two sacks as a team against the Texans and rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who took over for Tyrod Taylor in the second half. One of those sacks came from Browns second-year safety Grant Delpit, who forced a fumble with a big hit in the second half.

Garrett said that he feels that the defense is still gelling — in particular the defensive line — with all the new faces.

“D line is pretty much new except for me and Porter (Gustin),” Garrett said. “It’s tough to get that chemistry right away. It’s inspiring to go into that film room and see something we have been working on and it work cleanly. It just didn’t get there in time”

Browns Facing Off Against Bears Rookie Justin Fields





Myles Garrett: "We have some work to do" Myles Garrett addresses the media after practice on September 24th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-09-24T18:28:28Z

The Browns will face the Bears on Sunday and rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is stepping in for injured veteran Andy Dalton. Fields provides a much different challenge than Dalton due to his mobility and it will be on Garrett and Co. to make him uncomfortable.

“They are not going to let him sit back and let us pass rush the whole day. Even if they do let us try and get after him – which after we have stopped the run and we have kept him in the pocket not allowing him to do spring outs, boots and RPOs and all that,” Garrett said. “Once we do our best to lockdown all of that and make him a drop-back passer, then we will have a chance to get after him. Until then, we have some work to do because they are not going toss him right into the fire off of the jump.”

Fields stepped in for last week, going 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards and an interception in a 20-17 win against the Bengals. He also rushed 10 times for 31 yards.

“He made plays with his arm,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Fields. “He had a nice throw into the end zone there in one of those drives. Made plays with his feet late. There is no shortage of things they can do with him, and I am sure now with a full week of practice they can expand upon that.”

