Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out Steelers for ‘Bulls**t Play’

The Cleveland Browns are not happy with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor for diving on linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.’s while he was injured during their Week 3 contest.

Okorafor landed a solid block on Walker during a catch-and-run on a shovel pass, knocking the veteran linebacker down. Walker suffered what ended up to be a season-ending knee injury on the play and was laying face down on the turf when Okorafor jumped on his back. He was not flagged on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct, only drawing a flag for being an illegal man downfield.

“I don’t know what happened,” Okorafor said after the game. “I was just playing ball.”

The play did not sit well with Browns star Myles Garrett, who didn’t mince words when speaking with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“That was a bull—- play,” Garrett said. “He’s not moving. You don’t jump on a guy. That was a bull—- play.”

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Didn’t Have Problem With Play

Garrett’s teammates agreed with his take on the play, ripping into Okorafor for his actions.

“That ain’t the way we play football,” running back Kareem Hunt told Cleveland.com. “It wasn’t a good sight, especially when a guy got hurt on the play.”

Browns guard Wyatt Teller has had his share of pancake blocks in his career and gave an offensive lineman’s perspective on the play.

“I pray that it was just a split-second decision and he made the wrong decision, which I’ve done,” Teller said. “I’ve had late hits, inadvertent chop blocks or something crazy like that. But I don’t want to hurt them. There’s nasty stuff and then there’s inadvertent stuff and it seemed like that wasn’t exactly inadvertent. It seemed like he wanted to cause more pain, which is weird. But the NFL will handle that.”

While he didn’t receive a flag, Okorafor could still be fined for the play. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he did not see the “component” of the play when asked if he had a problem with it.

Myles Garrett Released From Hospital Following Crash

Garrett spoke to Cabot prior to a scary car crash that landed him in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche after practice on Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, per Tom Pellisero of NFL Network. The car flipped multiple times.

#Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

The vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest. He and a female passenger were both taken to the hospital. Garrett was released on Tuesday morning.

While football is secondary at this point, Garrett’s status going forward is unknown at this point but his agent Nicole Lynn told ESPN that Garrett did not break any bones. The Browns face the Falcons on Sunday and the former top overall pick is one sack away from establishing a new franchise record.

His pass-rush partner Jadeveon Clowney is questionable after missing Week 3 but the Browns have left the door open on a potential return.