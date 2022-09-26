Browns’ Myles Garrett Injured in Crash, Vehicle Damage Photos Released

Football is a sport of frequent collisions, but Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a crash far more frightening off the field on Monday, September 26.

Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported that Garrett was the driver in a single-vehicle crash near Wadsworth, Ohio, on Monday afternoon following a team practice in Berea. The Browns’ All-Pro defensive end was subsequently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos of the damage to Garrett’s Porsche have been shared online via @TheGunzShow, a verified account on Twitter.

Car crash photos from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett show his porsche banged up really bad. He was sent to hospital. Non-life threatening injuries but still not good. pic.twitter.com/wgt3EP3LYr — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 26, 2022

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report also tweeted out a photograph of Garrett’s damaged vehicle following the crash.

Another look at the damage to the car of #Browns DE Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/IWaCOz2m3h — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 26, 2022

Additional photos of the car belonging to #Browns DE Myles Garrett following a single-car accident this afternoon in Medina county. pic.twitter.com/dZtiTA2Vb8 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 26, 2022

Garrett Was Traveling With Female Companion at Time of Crash

Justice reported further that there was a female passenger in the vehicle. She was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both Garrett and his companion were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett’s car careened off the right side of a state road at around 3 p.m. and flipped over several times, per Justice’s report. Ohio State Police said that alcohol and drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, though traffic charges are pending.

Police went on to further describe Garrett’s injuries as “minor.”

The Browns released a statement, also per Justice’s report, that read as follows:

Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports spoke with members of Garrett’s immediate family on Monday, who were en route to the hospital to see him.

“Myles Garrett’s loved ones are on their way to his side,” Anderson tweeted. “Thankful to God it’s not more serious.”

Specific Extent of Injuries Myles Garrett Sustained in Crash Remain Unknown

While several reports described Garrett’s injuries as “non-life threatening” and “minor,” it remains unclear to what extent the defensive end may have been hurt.

The Browns’ charismatic leader and defensive captain has carried the way for Cleveland this year, as questions about off-field moves and on-field performance, particularly on offense, have dominated discourse around the team for months.

Garrett has accounted for three sacks already this season, half of the Browns’ entire team total, as well as seven tackles, a forced fumble and a defensed pass.

Cleveland is scheduled to travel to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, October 2.