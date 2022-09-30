Several Browns Starters in Question Against Falcons, as Injuries Mount

The Cleveland Browns look as though they will hobble into Atlanta to play the Falcons on Sunday down a useful number of starters, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

Cleveland released its final injury report of the week on Friday after practice, and the list was a veritable who’s who of crucial contributors on both sides of the football. While designations of questionable were assigned to several players included in the report, a useful barometer for predicting who will suit up and who will not is each individual’s practice history over the course of the week.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice once from Tuesday on, after he was involved in a serious single-vehicle crash on Monday that left him hospitalized for a time. Jadeveon Clowney, Garrett’s counterpart on the opposite edge of the defensive line, was also sidelined the entire week after he suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets on September 18. Clowney is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told media members Friday that Garrett would be a game time decision.

“He’s here today continuing to rehab. We are going to list him as questionable,” Stefanski said, per a video posted to the Browns’ official Twitter account. “We want to use the next 24 hours, 48 hours to see how he continues to respond to treatment and those type of things, and then make an appropriate decision on him and the rest of the guys.”

Several Prominent Browns Beyond Garrett, Clowney Questionable Vs. Falcons

Garrett suffered strains to both his shoulder and biceps, as well as several lacerations, due to the car wreck. Despite the Browns keeping the door to his possible participation against the Falcons open, the smart money is on the defensive end resting and recuperating as Cleveland readies for a mid-season push against a brutal schedule of quality opponents.

Browns starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan is out against the Falcons after missing every practice this week with a hamstring. Backup offensive tackle Joe Haeg will also sit Sunday after a concussion sidelined him all week long.

Starting offensive linemen Jack Conklin (knee) and Joel Bitonio (biceps) carried “unspecified” injury designations as of mid-afternoon Friday, with each limited in practice twice over the previous three days. Each also registered one DNP (did not practice) this week, though a such a rest day is common for banged up players mid-season. Browns fans can likely expect both Conklin and Bitonio to suit up Sunday, assuming no new or exacerbated issues over the next two days.

Other prominent names listed on the injury report and carrying “unspecified” designations as of mid-afternoon Friday were tight end David Njoku (knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin).

Browns’ Injured D-Line to be Filled Out by Rookies Against Falcons

The defensive line faces the toughest challenge as a unit to replace its injured members, as three of the four regular starters will potentially sit in Atlanta. Their stand-ins will largely be rookies or long-time backups.

Alex Wright is poised for his second start on the edge in just the fourth game of his career, while rookie Isaiah Thomas or reserve Isaac Rochell will get the nod on the other side — assuming both Garrett and Clowney are unable to go.

In the middle, Bryan will be replaced by either second-year player Tommy Togiai, who has yet to start an NFL game, or rookie Perrion Winfrey, who the Browns rendered a healthy scratch against the Jets in Week 2 for continued disciplinary issues.

Winfrey returned to active work against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, playing 30 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps (18 snaps total) in that contest. He has played a total of just 23 snaps over the course of his rookie season, per Pro Football Reference.