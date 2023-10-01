Browns DE Myles Garrett Gives Update on Injury While Wearing Boot

It was a crummy day all around for the Cleveland Browns, but there was one bit of good news following their 28-3 home loss to the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Myles Garrett limped off of the field during the third quarter of the game on Sunday, October 1. While the Pro-Bowl defensive end was able to return before the final whistle blew, he was seen wearing a boot in the locker room as well as to his press conference.

Reporters asked Garrett about the extent of the injury and whether he would be available for the team’s next game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on October 15 following the Browns’ bye week.

#Browns Myles Garrett is in a boot for his sore foot. Says he’ll be ready when they get back from the bye pic.twitter.com/yfm9SnByKG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 1, 2023

“I’ll be ready,” Garret said with a smile, via video posted to X by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Injuries Mount as Browns Head to Bye Week

Injuries are beginning to define Cleveland’s 2023 season, as they did in part last year.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson missed the game Sunday with a shoulder contusion after saying on Saturday that he planned to play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start in Watson’s place, finishing the afternoon 19-of-36 passing for 121 yards and 3 interceptions. Baltimore’s defense also sacked the rookie QB four times.

“Today was not it. Today was not what the picture of a No. 2 quarterback should look like,” Thompson-Robinson said during his press conference. “There’s a lot I have to clean up. I’ll leave it at that.”

Also hurt on Sunday was center Ethan Pocic, who sustained a chest injury and left the locker room “in a full right knee brace [with] crutches in his hand,” according to a report from Cabot.

Rookie right tackle Dawand Jones, who has filled in for Jack Conklin since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, limped off the field and into the medical tent during the fourth quarter. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who missed most of last season due to a quad injury, left the game at the two-minute warning due to an issue with his right arm.

Starting running back Nick Chubb lost his season to a knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deshaun Watson Expected to Return for Browns’ Matchup with 49ers

Before Garrett said he’ll be ready for the 49ers in Week 6, reporters asked head coach Kevin Stefanski whether he expected Watson will be healthy enough to play by then.

“I do,” Stefanski said. “I think obviously having the bye helps.”

Media members also asked Stefanski if any new issues emerged Sunday after Watson announced his intention to play the day before.

“We took it day by day,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, he did not feel comfortable to be the player we need him to be. He’s very disappointed. He wanted to go badly, but he just did not feel that he could go.”