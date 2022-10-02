NFL Slaps Browns’ Star Myles Garrett With Massive Retroactive Fine

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has had himself a difficult week.

The All-Pro pass rusher rolled his Porsche multiple times following practice on Monday, which caused shoulder and biceps injuries, as well as multiple lacerations, that hospitalized him for several hours before ultimately costing him the ability to play against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. Garrett was cited by the Ohio State Police for failure to control his vehicle in the wake of the incident.

The NFL wasn’t far behind, punishing Garrett to the tune of several thousand dollars for a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Week 3. Scott Petrak of Browns Zone reported the news on Friday, September 30.

“#Browns DE Myles Garrett was fined $15,914 for a hit on #Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky,” Petrak wrote. “He wasn’t penalized.”

Garrett Wanted to Play Against Falcons, Browns’ Staff Overruled Him

Garrett didn’t practice from Tuesday on, as he tended to his injuries and recovered from whatever intellectual and emotional trauma the incident may have inflicted. Even still, when Garrett finally spoke to reporters on Friday, he said he would have played against the Falcons were the decision left to him.

“That is up to the training staff and the coaches. If it were up to me, I would love to go. That is just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said. “Physically, we have to assess that going up to the game. That is just another decision that we will make a little bit closer to game time.”

Garrett also spoke directly to his car crash, during which he was driving at speeds well exceeding the speed limit.

This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time. With what I saw, the pictures, I think it was a hell of an event and just grateful that not only am I alive, I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me and just keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day by day.

Young Browns’ D-Line Puts Up Solid Performance in Loss to Falcons

The Browns ultimately chose to sit Garrett, leaving the defensive line down three starters — Garrett, DE Jadeveon Clowney and DT Taven Bryan. For Clowney, it was his second straight missed game after he suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets in Week 2. Bryan sat with a hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for the entire week of practice.

The defensive line offered a respectable showing against the Falcons, despite playing so shorthanded. DT Jordan Elliott registered three tackles and a sack on the afternoon, while DE Isaac Rochell tallied four tackles and a quarterback hit, per ESPN statistics.

Rookie edge Alex Wright started his second consecutive game in place of Clowney, logging four total tackles of his own, while rookie DT Perrion Winfrey logged a tackle and rookie DE Isaiah Thomas registered a quarterback hit.

The Browns lost to the Falcons 23-20, dropping Cleveland to 2-2 on the season.