Browns Star Myles Garrett Suffers Injury at Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was injured during the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Garrett suffered a toe injury while competing on the obstacle course. He was seen limping off the field shortly after the event wrapped up, which is a scary sight for any Browns fan to see.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had the full diagnosis on Garrett.

“Browns star DE Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games, per source. X-rays came back negative. Garrett limped off the field in Las Vegas,” Pelissero tweeted.

Luckily it doesn’t sound too serious and Garrett will have a full offseason to recover from the minor issue. Nonetheless, an injury during the Pro Bowl is the last thing any team wants to hear about.

The NFL restructured the Pro Bowl this season to be safer for players and hopefully spice up what had become a hard-to-watch competition. It includes a variety of different events like dodgeball and obstacle courses, with flag football serving as the centerpiece.

Garrett was joined by teammates Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb at the Pro Bowl.

Garrett Played Through Shoulder Injury During Season

Garrett played injured this season, gutting through a shoulder injury that he suffered in a car crash in September. Garrett missed a game after the crash but was able to push through the pain to be on the field, despite re-aggraving it at points during the season. He said he hoped to avoid surgery this offseason.

“I don’t know. I hope not,” Garrett said in November regarding possible surgery. “Right now, I’m not getting surgery. I’m doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I’m able to play through this.”

Despite the injury, Garrett still piled up 16 sacks, tying his own single-season franchise record he set in 2021.

Garrett will get to work with a new defensive coordinator next season, with the Browns moving on from Joe Woods and hiring veteran Jim Schwartz. His new coordinator thinks he can be even more productive in his scheme.

“It is my job to give him some answers and to be able to put some pieces scheme wise and personnel wise around him to allow him to be free and more productive,” Schwartz said during his introductory press conference. “When I say more productive, what? [16] sacks? That answers your question; the bar is set really high for a good reason.”

Browns Need to Get Myles Garrett New Pass-Rush Partner

While Garrett was terrific last season, the Browns as a whole were pretty bad at getting to the quarterback with any consistency. The rest of the team managed 18 sacks — with his defensive line partners notching just 10. That was led by defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who had three.

And there’s little doubt the Browns will be moving on from Jadeveon Clowney this offseason after his sharp comments to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that took aim at how he and Garrett were utilized, accusing the team of giving their All-Pro easier looks. Clowney has since apologized but that bridge is likely burnt and he didn’t do himself any favors heading into free agency.

That does leave the Browns with a hole opposite of Garrett and they’ll need to find a capable option to pair with him to optimize his effectiveness.

“That is certainly a position group that we do value and we will continue to value, no different than the offensive line on the offensive side of the ball,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in his season-ending press conference. “We will continue to invest in it and make those decisions at the appropriate time.”