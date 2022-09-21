Browns’ Pro-Bowler Added to Injury Report Ahead of Steelers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns‘ injury report is stacking up as an AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers is bearing down on the city Thursday night.

Browns captain and All Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was unexpectedly listed on the team’s injury report Tuesday, September 20, with a previously undisclosed neck issue. Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus posted an update on the situation via Twitter.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett showed up on the injury report today with a neck injury and is not practicing. Cleveland plays on Thursday night against Pittsburgh. Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2022

Garrett Expected to go Against Steelers, Fellow Browns’ DE Sent to IR

While still disconcerting considering his monumental value to the Browns, the news surrounding Garrett became considerably less bleak on Wednesday.