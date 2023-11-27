Browns Share Major Update on Myles Garrett’s Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns roster has been mauled by injury problems this season, though perhaps none have been as terrifying as the shoulder issue Myles Garrett suffered against the Denver Broncos.

Garrett told reporters following the game on Sunday, November 27, that he “felt a pop” in his shoulder during the play in question. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would conduct an MRI to measure the extent of the damage. On Monday, those MRI results came back.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett's shoulder scans showed no structural damage and he's just sore. As long as he can play through the soreness, he'll be good to go for the game. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 27, 2023

Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported on X.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Questionable After Suffering Concussion Against Broncos

Garrett’s wasn’t the only injury of serious concern that the Browns roster suffered at Mile High.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustained a concussion on a brutal hit from Broncos linebacker Baron Browning. The rookie was unable to return to the game and will navigate the league’s concussion protocol over the course of this week.

Thompson-Robinson offered an update on his status via Instagram following the game.

“He popped my a**,” Thompson-Robinson posted. “I’m doing great! Thank you for the concern.”

Stefanski spoke on Monday to the Browns’ plans under center for next weekend’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Kevin Stefanski said they’ll work through the QB situation throughout the week based on Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s health and how he’s able to progress through concussion protocol,” Justice wrote on social media Monday.

P.J. Walker and Joe Flacco are Cleveland’s only two healthy quarterbacks under contract with Deshaun Watson out for the season following shoulder surgery. Walker played poorly in place of Thompson-Robinson Sunday, fumbling the ball twice and losing one while also taking a sack in the end zone for a safety.

Flacco is 38 years old and hasn’t played a snap in 2023. He served as a reserve with the New York Jets over the past three years, earning a 1-8 record as a starter during that span.

If Thompson-Robinson doesn’t progress as hoped, the Browns may need to consider adding yet another quarterback to the roster. Colt McCoy, a third-round draft pick of Cleveland in 2010, remains available in free agency.

Amari Cooper Knocked Out of Game vs. Broncos with Rib Injury

Not only did the Browns lose their starting quarterback on Sunday, they also watched No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper leave the field with a rib injury.

Justice reported following the game that Cooper’s X-rays came back negative, which is a good omen for a quick return. Stefanski said on Monday that like Garrett, Cooper is expected to play against the Rams if he can manage the pain. Both players are considered day-to-day.

Despite Cleveland’s loss to Denver, the Browns remain 7-4 and in position to earn an AFC Wildcard Playoff berth. The team still has a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and road contests against the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals on the schedule.