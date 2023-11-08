Browns Star Myles Garrett Issues Warning to Rest of NFL

The best is yet to come from Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Garrett is a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year and currently has 9.5 sacks — just a half-sack off the league lead. Garrett already has an extensive resume but feels like he’s just now putting everything together.

“I think I’m nearing my prime, the peak of my powers,” Garrett said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think it’s just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that’s really taken my game to another level.”

That’s an intimidating possibility for quarterbacks around the league. Garrett has notched an elite overall grade of 93.3 on Pro Football Focus this season and his pass-rush grade of 94.6 is the best in the NFL.

Myles Garrett Spreads Credit for Defensive Success

"Without (my teammates) and (defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz) putting us in position to make plays, none of that's possible," he said. "He's willing to line me up anywhere and, and try out stuff. He knows I'm going to do my thing. He's like, 'We'll get you one on one and you'll wreak havoc, so go do it.'"

The Browns had seven sacks against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday during a dominant 27-0 victory. Garrett had one of those but it was a whole-team effort to stymie the Cardinals, holding the NFC West squad to just 58 yards of offense. The Browns also tallied a trio of turnovers.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Garrett said after the game. ”It’s not a one man show. It’s not just the edge guys or just the guys who were premier, came from free agency. Everyone had a hand in it, whether they’d been in Cleveland for a while or they came from somewhere else. Guys stepped up across the board.”

Myles Garrett Takes Joe Burrow Over Lamar Jackson

The AFC North has its share of talented quarterbacks, including Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens dual-threat Lamar Jackson. Garrett gave both quarterbacks their credit but thinks Burrow has the edge over Jackson, who won the MVP in 2019.

“Well, I’m taking down Lamar, but I’ll take Joe right now as far as who’s got the nod over the other right now,” Garrett told Kay Adams of the Up & Adams show. “Joe’s coming on strong. I feel like when he’s healthy, he’s one of those guys that can light you up each and every night. But I mean, Lamar, he’s doing it in such different ways. You know, even if his throwing is not on point that night, he still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. So it’s just a matter of, he can beat you in a couple of different ways, or Joe can light you up for 400, and few people can do that in the league in general.”

Garrett will get a chance to back up his take on Sunday when the Browns travel to Baltimore to face Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore has won four games in a row and sits atop the AFC North.