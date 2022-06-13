Cleveland Browns Coach Sounds Off on Status of Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns don’t have many holes on the roster after a pricey offseason, but the one unit with the most question marks remains the defensive line.

What makes the defensive front even more interesting is that it is also the Browns’ area of the field with the most disparate levels of talent between positions. The franchise experienced significant turnover along the line this offseason, but was able to re-sign edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. He will again start opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett after the two combined to tally 25 quarterback sacks in 2021.

However, Cleveland’s edge support staff is full of new faces and the interior remains a major concern with the regular season just three months away and the first mandatory team activities set to begin Tuesday, June 14.

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin last week offered an optimistic assessment of where the group is at moving forward, with a specific focus on the defensive tackle position.