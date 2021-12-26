Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message on QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had a tough showing in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers but his fellow Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has his back as long as he’s wearing orange and brown.

Garrett was asked about Mayfield’s four interceptions against the Packers in the tight loss and backed his quarterback.

“Whether he names him, Case [Keenum], [Nick Mullen], whatever happens, whether it’s COVID or injury, we’re going to rock with the guy who’s behind center,” Garrett told reporters following the game on December 25. “Baker, he’s done a great job while he’s been the quarterback for us and I’m going to believe in him as long as he’s got a Browns uniform on. I’m going to roll with him and I’m going to support him, be there for him, for better or for worse.

“He’s made some great plays, he’s made some not-so-great plays. So have all of us, so don’t judge him for when he was injured or coming back from COVID. I mean, the guy can play. Until the end of the season and whatever happens afterwards, we’re going to stay together and we’re going to keep on rolling.”

Garrett is playing through a groin injury that he said he did not test very much going into the Christmas Day affair against the Packers. He entered his postgame presser by saying it “felt like s–t” and the loss didn’t make it feel any better.

But Garrett said last week that you’d have to rip his leg completely off not to play in the game, so there was no way he wasn’t going to try to chase down Aaron Rodgers.

“When I got out there and got in my stance for the first time I knew it was going to be kind of tough,” Garrett said. “And I’m just about being who I said I would be and doing it for my guys. Doing it for my teammates, my coaches, everybody who’s a part of the Browns organization. I have a responsibility and a duty to give it my all, regardless of how I feel, whether I’m sick, while I’m hurt, while I’m injured.”

Garrett is already an unquestioned leader on the team but earned even more respect from his teammates for gutting through his injury.

“We know the Myles, the 100% healthy — and shoot, even when he’s not healthy, he’s still a superhuman,” Walker said. “For him to stand out there and fight with us, that nagging injury, that’s tough man. That’s a true leader right there.”

Browns Not Giving Up on Season Just Yet

The Browns need things to fall the right way but still have a chance to make the postseason thanks to the AFC — and the AFC North specifically — being a logjam. Next up is a matchup against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

“Win in Pittsburgh,” Garrett said. “We haven’t done it often enough here. And we need some wins. If we win there, win at home, then we have a chance. It’s not up to us like you said, but we have to go out there and see what we can make of it.”

The Browns close out the season with another AFC North tilt against the Bengals, providing yet another opportunity to make up some ground in the division.