Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends 3-Word Message to Rest of NFL

The Cleveland Browns are battling through some adversity but that hasn’t changed Myles Garrett’s goals for the season.

The Browns have lost their two most important offensive players for the year. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and QB Deshaun Watson was ruled for the year on November 15 due to a broken bone in his shoulder.

But the Browns still have their All-Pro pass-rusher in Garrett as the pillar of their league-leading defense. And Garrett — who has an NFL-high 11 sacks this season — isn’t slowing down.

“Job’s not finished,” Garrett posted on Instagram on Saturday along with a highlight reel of him taking out quarterbacks.

The song choice was also very intentional from Garrett on the video, using Drake’s track “First Person Shooter.” The lyrics prominently feature the words “Super Bowl,” which is where Garrett wants to lead the Browns.

“What gives you confidence is the guys putting in work every single day from every position, quarterbacks in the front to the back and the guys beside you. Everyone is bringing each other along,” Garrett said on Friday, November 17. “Working as hard as we can during the week to improve on any blemishes or mistakes we make the week before. And we’ve been doing those things. Just got to put it on the field.”

Myles Garrett Has Respect of Steelers Skipper Mike Tomlin

Garrett has earned the reputation of being one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL and teams have to game plan to slow him down. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin knows Garrett well from their battles within the AFC North and has nothing but respect for the powerful pass-rusher.

“Mr. Garrett is having a special season. He needs no endorsement from me. All you got to do is watch the Cleveland Browns play. Oftentimes he is the guy making the significant play in terms of determining the outcome of games and so that is his resume,” Tomlin said this week leading up to their matchup. “We don’t need to add to it. I’m sure we’ll work hard all week not to, but I’m sure that everybody that plays them does. You turn on the tape, man.”

Garrett made his impact felt early against the Steelers. He sacked Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on the first play of the game, nearly for a safety.

Myles Garrett Would Back Signing Veteran QB Joe Flacco

For as much as Garrett and the defense can do, the Browns will still need competent quarterback play if they want to be a legitimate contender. PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t truly provide that when Watson missed the majority of four games earlier this year, struggling to take care of the ball.

The Browns are looking at adding another quarterback and took a closer look at former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco this week.

“Maturity and experience. Wisdom,” Garrett said when asked about Flacco. “I mean as much as Deshaun (Watson) has played, Flacco’s seen more, he’s been to the highest level. He can provide that little bit of a mentor role even if he doesn’t see the field being there and being a consistent leader.”

The Browns are firmly in the playoff race and have a shot at winning their first AFC North title. Cleveland is +250 to win the division, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (+165), per BetMGM.