Browns Star Myles Garrett Puts NFL on Notice With Sack Goal

Myles Garrett has been great but the Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher has plans to be even better.

After back-to-back 16 sacks seasons, the mark Garrett is chasing for next season is 20. It’s territory that has rarely been reached by elite pass-rushers around the league. Only eight players have hit the mark since 1990, with the most recent being Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt, who had 22.5 in 2021.

Garrett shared the goal while he was speaking to players during his camp on Tuesday.

Myles Garrett was asked by campers how many sacks he's aiming for this season. "20" The goal is set.#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) June 27, 2023

The Browns defense will be attack-focused next season with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at the helm, with extra emphasis on his edge rushers.

“The way you affect the game the most in this league is through pass rush,” Schwartz said during his introductory press conference. “We’re going to put a lot of emphasis on pass rush. We’ll set the bar high at the position.”

As for Garrett, Schwartz can see him being even more productive.

“It’s my job to give him some answers and to be able to give him some pieces, scheme-wise and personnel-wise, around him to allow him to be free and more productive,” Schwartz said. “The bar is set really high for a good reason. … We’re going to work real hard at it, and he’s going to play his part.”

Myles Garrett Has New Pass-Rush Partners in Za’Darius Smith & Ogbo Okoronkwo

The Browns were able to land Garrett some help this season with the additions of Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith. Cleveland had 34 sacks last season as a team, with nearly half of those coming from Garrett. No other Browns player had more than three sacks last season.

Smith gives the Browns a reliable threat, capable of posting double-digit sacks. He’s fresh off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, collecting 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Okoronkwo has started just eight games in his career with the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans but comes with some significant upside. Okoronkwo was slated to be the starter opposite of Garrett prior to the signing of Smith but he should still see plenty of time on the field.

“We’ll play a lot of guys up front,” Schwartz said during minicamp. “We’re not just going to play four guys. We’ll roll through eight, maybe even nine guys at times, trying to keep guys fresh and keep them throwing 100 mph fastballs.”

Myles Garret Looking Leaner Ahead of Season

Garrett has always been in incredible shape but he was looking noticeably trim at his camp. The powerful pass-rusher was listed at 271 pounds last season and joked that maybe it was just a shave that had him looking slim.

“I don’t think I’m coming in that different,” Garrett said at his camp, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Just working hard, maintaining, trying to work on some of the finer details and techniques. But other than not trying to do anything too extravagant. We’ve got things working pretty well, and right now it’s just about working together and getting to where we want to go.”

Where Garrett wants to go is the Super Bowl. And if he can scoop up his first Defensive Player of the Year honor along the way, it’ll be a bonus. If he hits his mark of 20 sacks, expect Garrett to be firmly in contention for the award.