Browns Megastar Buys Piece of Cavaliers NBA Franchise

The newest minority owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the best players in the history of the Cleveland Browns.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has purchased a stake in the franchise, which the Cavaliers announced via the team’s official X account on Wednesday, October 25.

For the Love. For the Land. Always.@Flash_Garrett joins the Cleveland Cavaliers as a minority partner. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KJ3jLHACbl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2023

“For the Love. For the Land. Always,” the team wrote. “@Flash_Garrett joins the Cleveland Cavaliers as a minority partner. #LetEmKnow”

The precise percentage of the team Garrett bought has not been reported. However, it could be a meaningful stake considering his earning power as an NFL superstar.

Garrett, now 27 years old, signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns in July 2020. He has earned nearly $105 million to this point in his career and will approach $170 million in career earnings at the end of the 2026 campaign if he plays out the entirety of his current agreement.

That total does not include any earnings Garrett has amassed through endorsement deals and personal investments.

Myles Garrett to Serve as Ambassador for Cavaliers Franchise

Garrett won’t stop at simply investing in the team, either, but will also be an ambassador for the franchise.

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, per TMZ Sports. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

Garrett also commented on the deal Wednesday, which he called a “dream come true.”