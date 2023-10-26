Browns Megastar Buys Piece of Cavaliers NBA Franchise

The newest minority owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the best players in the history of the Cleveland Browns.
Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has purchased a stake in the franchise, which the Cavaliers announced via the team’s official X account on Wednesday, October 25.
“For the Love. For the Land. Always,” the team wrote. “@Flash_Garrett joins the Cleveland Cavaliers as a minority partner. #LetEmKnow”
The precise percentage of the team Garrett bought has not been reported. However, it could be a meaningful stake considering his earning power as an NFL superstar.
Garrett, now 27 years old, signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns in July 2020. He has earned nearly $105 million to this point in his career and will approach $170 million in career earnings at the end of the 2026 campaign if he plays out the entirety of his current agreement.
That total does not include any earnings Garrett has amassed through endorsement deals and personal investments.
Myles Garrett to Serve as Ambassador for Cavaliers Franchise
Garrett won’t stop at simply investing in the team, either, but will also be an ambassador for the franchise.
“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, per TMZ Sports. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”
Garrett also commented on the deal Wednesday, which he called a “dream come true.”
Myles Garrett Dominating NFL as Leader of Browns Defense
Garrett has been a regular court-side figure at Cavaliers games over the years. Though, he has also shown off his basketball skills in past.
The Cavs Instagram account posted a video in June of Garrett decked out in team gear and throwing down a massive dunk.
“You can see this dunk coming from MYLES away. #LetEmKnow” the Cavs wrote.
Garrett has been showing off his skills on the football field for years as well. And the defensive end is currently on track for his best campaign yet in 2023. Garrett has amassed 19 pressures, 16 QB hits, 7.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and a blocked field goal through six games this season, per Pro Football Reference.
Garrett is already a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro across just six NFL seasons. He is now on pace to compete — and possibly win — the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023.