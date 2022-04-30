Browns Star Myles Garrett Sounds Off After Defensive Draft Pick

Myles Garrett loved the energy of Cleveland Browns‘ draft pick Perrion Winfrey, sending a message to the fourth-round pick.

Winfrey was pumped up on his introductory Zoom conference with reporters, walking around with the camera. He was a walking soundbite and was clearly ecstatic to be joining the Dawg Pound alongside Garrett.

“A dawg mentality. Come on now. I am coming in to kill right away with my boys. I am lined up next to (DE) Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game,” Perrion said. “We are fixing to take this over. It is over with. I am telling you, it is over with. I am going to come in and work every single day until I can’t work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season.”

JUICED UP NO COFFEE NEEDED!!!!! Let’s get to work 💪🏾💪🏾🔥🔥 https://t.co/G96uk93Ol6 — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) April 30, 2022

Garrett responded to the video on Twitter, writing: “JUICED UP NO COFFEE NEEDED!!!!! Let’s get to work.”

Winfrey quickly responded to Garrett with his own all caps tweet.

“LFGGGGGGG TALK I$ CHEAP LETS WORK,” Winfrey tweeted.

Browns Add to Position of Need With Winfrey

Play

Perrion Winfrey Press Conference | Cleveland Browns New Browns Defensive Lineman Perrion Winfrey addresses the media following his selection as the 108th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. #BrownsMedia #PressConference #2022Draft 2022-04-30T17:31:29Z

The Browns need to add some depth to the defensive tackle position and getting Winfrey in the fourth round is a nice value for a player who was graded by NFL.com as an eventual starter prior to the draft.

Winfrey played two years at Iowa Western Community College and was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after that stint. He landed with Oklahoma, where he became a key piece of the defensive line. He was named as a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection last, posting 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts.

Here was the breakdown on Winfrey, courtesy of NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein:

Winfrey looks the part and will impress with his body type at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he’s frequently late off the ball. A tight lower half and disappointing lateral agility make him a liability against move-blocking schemes. He does, however, have an explosive get-off and heavy hands. His flashes at the Senior Bowl improved his draft stock and made teams take notice. He has some hit-or-miss elements to his game but has good rotational value with a chance to become an eventual starter.

Browns Make Historic Pick of Kicker in 4th Round

Play

Cade York Press Conference | Cleveland Browns New Browns kicker Cade York addresses the media following his selection as the 124th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. #BrownsMedia #PressConference #2022Draft 2022-04-30T18:07:10Z

The Browns were determined to take who they believed was the best kicker in the draft in Cade York and got the LSU product in the fourth round with the 124th pick. It was the highest a kicker has been taken since 2016.

The Browns converted just 72.7% of their field goals with Chase McLaughlin holding down the kicker spot a year ago and it’s been a weakness for Cleveland basically since Phil Dawson left the team a decade ago. York is ready to get to work and is eager to take on the notorious Cleveland weather.

“I have heard the stories about the wind and stuff like that, but is really you just have to be able to strike the ball well, learn about the wind and go in there and figure it out,” York said of playing in Cleveland. “I am excited to get down there and start getting to work.”