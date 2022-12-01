Houston QB Issues Plea to Browns Star Myles Garrett Ahead of Matchup

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is not looking forward to seeing his former college teammate Myles Garrett when the Cleveland Browns come to town on Sunday.

Allen will start his first game of the season against the Browns and Garrett will be looking to get closely reaquantied on the field by sacking his Texas A&M brethren. Know that, Allen had a plea for Garrett ahead of their matchup.

“Be nice to me,” Allen said in his press conference on Wednesday.

The two were teammates at Texas A&M from 2014-15 and Allen saw upclose the talent that made Garrett the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

“He’s only gotten better since then,” Allen said. “The edge rushers are obviously really good. They’ve got a lot of stars over there. They’ve got a lot of good players. I think they pose a good challenge for us like last week. We’re going to work through it, get a plan together and get ready for them.”

The Texans are looking for a spark after starting the season 1-9-1, benching Davis Mills in favor of Allen. He’s played sparingly in his career with the Panthers, Commanders and Texans, notching 4,533 yards, 25 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his career.

Garrett Battling Through Injury to Finish Season

Garrett gutted through a shoulder injury in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, helping the Browns to a thrilling overtime win with 1.5 sacks.

“It hurt really bad,” Garrett said in his postgame press conference. “I almost thought I broke something initially, but just in my head there is no tomorrow. I can’t be focused on ‘I’ll get better tomorrow or let’s focus on the next game.’ There’s just the next play, and that’s all that’s in my mind. I have to continue playing regardless of how much pain I was feeling pain — pain I am feeling. There’s only one opportunity for greatness. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. I just wanted it really bad. I wanted it bad for us.”

Garrett initially injured the shoulder during a car crash earlier this season. While the Browns playoff hopes are hanging by a string at 4-7, Garrett said he wants to continue to be on the field, ruling out surgery.

“Right now, I’m not getting surgery. I’m doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I’m able to play through this.”

Garrett has 10 sacks this season, which is the fifth double-digit season of his career.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Set to Return Against Texans

The Browns will have their own new face under center in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is returning from an 11-game suspension. He’s uncertain of what kind of reception he’ll get in Houston.

“I am not sure. My main focus is locked in on the gameplan, trying to execute and make sure that I am keeping the standard the standard for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win,” Watson said on Thursday.

Prior to sitting out the 2021 season, Watson had a trio of Pro Bowl seasons, including a career year in 2020, when he passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.