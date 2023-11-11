Browns Star Myles Garrett Gifts Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Extra Motivation

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett did not back down over his take that Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is currently better than Baltimore Ravens passer Lamar Jackson.

Garrett joined the “Up & Adams” show earlier in the week and gave Burrow the edge over Jackson when asked who has the leg up between the two AFC North star quarterbacks.

“I’ll take Joe right now as far who has the nod over the other right now,” Garrett said. “Joe’s coming on strong. I feel like when he’s healthy, he’s one of those guys that can light you up each and every night. But I mean, Lamar, he’s doing it in such different ways. You know, even if his throwing is not on point that night, he still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. So it’s just a matter of, he can beat you in in a couple of different ways or Joe can light you up for 400, and few people can do that in the league in general.”

The timing of Garrett’s hot take is interesting. The Browns are facing Baltimore this week and the powerful pass-rusher was asked about potentially giving Jackson and the Ravens extra motivation.

“No,” Garrett said on Friday, November 11. “I’ve got plenty of respect for Lamar. And whether you respect the guy or you’ve got to play him today or the next day, you’ve still got to suit up, and he’s still got to make plays and so do I. Go out there and have fun regardless of what’s being said or not.”

Myles Garrett Reveals Key to Stopping Lamar Jackson

Jackson is 7-3 against the Browns in his career. Garrett has four sacks of Jackson, which he was surprised to hear.

“Only four?” he said with a smile.

Jackson may be the NFL’s most elite dual-threat quarterback, capable of hurting defenses with his arm and legs. So far this season, Jackson has passed for 1,954 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 440 yards, which is better than any running back on the Browns’ roster.

“Never stop rushing, never think the play is over. You think, if you’re double teaming or you fall on a play you think, no. The balls going to be out,” Garrett said. “You have to just know that you might be playing for six seconds, you might be playing for 15 seconds on one play, but don’t assume the play is over just because something happens or you’re in a bad position because he would be the one to hold the next play.”

There’s Mutual Respect Between Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett

Despite his recent take, it’s clear that Garrett has respect for what Jackson can do on the field. The Ravens’ QB has a similar respect for what Garrett does for the Browns’ elite defense.

“No. 1, Myles Garrett – the leader of that defense, I believe, and those guys just fly around,” Jackson said. “I believe those guys are headhunters. The secondary, linebackers and, like you said, defensive line, they’re just flying around and trying to attack with aggression. That’s pretty much what stands out to me.”

Garrett leads the team with 9.5 sacks this season and is just a half-sack off the league lead. However, the new-look Browns defense under Jim Schwartz has been getting after the quarterback. Five other players have at least two sacks and the Browns are coming off a performance against the Arizona Cardinals where they racked up seven as a team.