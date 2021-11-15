Browns Respond to Myles Garrett Taking Shot at Coaching Staff

Myles Garrett appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns coaching staff following the team’s 45-7 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, causing a situation he and head coach Kevin Stefanski had a talk about.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” Garrett said in his postgame press conference. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

The Browns allowed rookie Mac Jones and backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson carve them up, giving up more than 33 points for a fifth time this season.

“I think we didn’t counter like we are supposed to,” Garrett said. “We didn’t stop the bleeding and they kept attacking where we were deficient.”

Stefanski said he spoke to Garrett about his comments but did not reveal the details of what was spoken about.

“Any time you have a game like that, there is a lot of frustration,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday, November 15. “I have spoken to Myles about that, and I will keep that conversation between Myles and myself.”

Stefanski did admit that everyone needs to do better, which is obvious when the score is so lopsided.

“Again, you give up 45 and you score seven, we just did not have a good enough plan, we did not make enough adjustments and we did not play well enough,” Stefanski said. “It is all the above when you get beat.”

While there were certainly some things the coaching staff could have done to help, there was lots of blame to go around for the Browns following the blowout loss. Browns linebacker and locker room leader Anthony Walker addressed the comments from Garrett and while he didn’t disagree, he was a little more diplomatic.

“I think Myles is more so speaking as the whole team, we did not play well. I think that was his main thing. We did not play well enough as players. Obviously, coaches are going to say they could have done some things differently. At the end of the day, we lost the game,” Walker said. “We have to flush it and move on. Myles at the end of the day is a leader. He probably would be a captain if we had captains. Everybody looks up to him. He understands that. He owned it himself. We all own it. We all played a part in this loss, and we have to fix it.”

The loss stopped any of the momentum the Browns gained a week earlier in their own blowout victory over the Bengals. They now need to turn things around in a hurry to stay in the playoff race in the AFC.

“I hate losing. All losses hurt the same way. Whether we lose 3-2 or 100-0, whatever it is, it hurts. It hurts to lose,” Walker said. “You put so much time, energy and effort in, but again, that is why we play this game. This is what we signed up for is the highs and the lows. We can’t ride the wave of emotion. We have to stay locked in on the process.”

The Browns have another chance to turn things around this week as they take on the winless Lions.