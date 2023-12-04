Browns Star Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Getting Nullified by Rams

Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett did not show up in the box score for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Garrett did not record a tackle or sack in the 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first time in his career that he’s been held without a tackle, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. Garrett entered the game with 13 sacks this season and was just a half-sack behind the NFL lead.

The most notable play of the afternoon involving Garrett came when he got his facemask stuck on Rams tackle Alaric Jackson, prying his helmet off.

“Didn’t affect me that much,” Garrett said. “Just had a great game plan for us up front.”

The Rams worked hard to neutralize Garrett, which was evident by some postgame comments made by Los Angeles skipper Sean McVay to Garrett.

“Hey. I want you to know that you ruined my f—ing week just worrying about you, alright?” McVay told Garrett, per The Athletic.

It’s hard to believe that the shoulder didn’t affect Garrett. He could barely lift his shoulder after the loss to the Denver Broncos last week and spent the week rehabbing so he could be on the field against the Rams.

The Browns’ defense struggled as a whole against the Rams, who averaged 6.4 yards per play. Los Angeles racked up 399 yards in all and did not force any turnovers.

Myles Garrett Still Feels Good About Playoff Hopes

With the loss, the Browns fell to 7-5 and are two games back of the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland’s playoff chances are a little more uncertain after back-to-back losses but Garrett still has hope.

“I always feel good about this team,” Garrett said. “We know exactly what the mission is, it doesn’t change even though we got a loss here. We go right back to the drawing board and go right back to work.”

And Garrett didn’t use the wave of injuries that has hit the Browns as an excuse.

“Of course it’s tough. No one asked for the situation that we’re in but we’re in it,” Garrett said. “Can’t complain, can’t moan about it. Just got to go out there and put in the work and find a way to win. Don’t find an excuse.”

The Browns have been without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward for the past two weeks. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury and the hope is that he’ll be back next week.

Browns Get Solid QB Play From Joe Flacco

The Browns offense looked more in rhythm against the Rams with veteran QB Joe Flacco debuting. He finished the matchup 23-of-44 for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Flacco’s lone mistake came in the fourth quarter when he tossed an interception on a deep attempt.

“Just upset at myself,” Flacco said after the game. “I know I can play the game, so that’s not my thought process at this point. My thought process is just disappointed in myself. These are the games that I honestly love to be in. They come down to the fourth quarter and they’re not pretty and they’re going to be tight. I think I excel in the games that are played tight and need to have good decisions be made. So to not come through in that kind of situation, it definitely stings a little bit.”

The Browns face a near must-win next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has yet to name who will be the starter at quarterback for that matchup.