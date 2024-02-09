Browns Star Myles Garrett Draws 5-Word Message From Steelers’ TJ Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt was not too happy about losing Defensive Player of the Year to Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett hauled in his first DPOY honor on Thursday night, edging Watt 165-140 in the voting. The powerful Browns star received 23 of 50 first-place votes to Watt’s 19.

Watt was not in attendance but delivered a strong message on social media after the award was announced.

“Nothing I’m not used to,” Watt said.

Watt won the award in 2021 and has been a finalist multiple times. He had a case for his second honor. Watt had an NFL-best 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

While Watt didn’t agree, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons — another finalist — backed Garrett for the award. Parsons responded to a tweet that called the voting a “rig job.”

“Horrible take!! Myles was the better player!” Parsons tweeted. “Reality of the situation! Myles faced way more double teams and [effect] on QBs! Fans please stop looking at stats and look at film please!”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Promises ‘Something Bigger’ Next Year

Garrett made his presence consistently felt this season, despite playing through a shoulder injury during the back half of the season. He finished with 30 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss.

While accepting his award, Garrett promised something “bigger” next season, hinting that his goal is the Super Bowl.

“To the city of Cleveland, this one’s for you,” Garrett said. “We’re going to be bringing home something bigger next time.”

Garrett spearheaded the defensive turnaround for the Browns. Under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — who won Assistant Coach of the Year — the Cleveland defense was ferocious. The Browns led the league in total defense, allowing just 270.2 yards per game.

However, things went awry in the postseason. The Houston Texans picked apart the Browns unit on the way to a 45-14 victory. Garrett was contained, registering just two tackles and no sacks.

“We got beat,” Garrett said after the loss. “We were outcoached, undermanned and outgunned. … The game wasn’t that far away from us. It was all about the execution,” Garrett continued. “Speaking as a defensive player, I know we could have executed a lot better.”

Browns Leadership Gushes About Myles Garrett After Win

The Browns leaders gushed about Garrett after he was named the winner. Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects more hardware on Garrett’s mantle by the time he calls it a career.

“Hopefully the first of several,” Berry said in a statement. “We are so proud of him. We see how hard he works every day. He represents our city and our franchise at such a high level. It’s not just what he does on the field, but what he does off the field as well. Obviously, he’s as dominant as a force as there is in the entire league and we’re so proud.”

Garrett has also drawn praise from his peers, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Man, I’m glad I didn’t have to go up against him this year,” Kelce said during Super Bowl Media Day. “He was a terror, and look to be that he’s found his groove in the NFL and I couldn’t be happier for the city of Cleveland to have a guy like that, because he’s in the communities, he’s making a difference, and he’s in it for the right reasons.”

One of the priorities for the Browns this offseason will be finding Garrett a capable pass-rusher partner. Za’Darius Smith is set to be a free agent after starting 16 games.