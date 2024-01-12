Browns Star Myles Garrett Takes Playful Swipe at Joe Flacco

Myles Garrett took a playful swipe at 38-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco ahead of the postseason kicking off.

Flacco has earned the respect of the locker room in Cleveland thanks to his strong play. The former Super Bowl MVP has turned back the clock and has been one of the most impressive passers since signing with the Browns. In five games Flacco has amassed 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

It’s been nearly a decade since Flacco played in the postseason. Garrett has confidence in his QB but is hoping he doesn’t turn into a pumpkin any time soon.

“For a guy like that it’s nothing new. He’s won at home, he’s won away,” Garrett said. “Just hoping he doesn’t expire before we get to the Super Bowl.”

In many ways, Flacco has been too good to be true for the injury-riddled Browns. He’s passed for over 300 yards in four games and has sparked what was a dormant Cleveland offense in the absence of Deshaun Watson. On top of that, he also has tremendous playoff experience.

Flacco has won eight times on the road in the postseason — good for second all-time in the NFL. The only player he trails is seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“I think it just goes back to doing the basics the right way. Not overthinking what it means to go on the road, just going and playing a good football game,” Flacco said on Tuesday, January 9. “And when the dust settles, like I said, you pick your head up and see where you are.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett Battling Hamstring Injury

The Browns have been banged up this season, Garrett included. He’s been battling an injured shoulder since the end of November. Garrett also landed on the injury report with a hamstring issue but he does not believe it will be an issue.

Like many of the starters, Garrett sat out the regular-season finale against the Bengals.

“Feel good, feel ready. And that was what last week was about. If I had my say, I’d be playing. I always want to play if we have a game up, but it’s about what does the team the most good,” Garrett said. “And I’m all for that and especially good seeing those young guys get out there, get some experience seeing the flow of the game and getting adjusted to the weather as well. They spent a lot of time helping their teammates but now getting a feel for themselves. But like everyone’s peeking at the right time, they’re ready to have a really good game on Saturday.”

Garrett is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. He has notched 42 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 17 tackles for loss.

Myles Garrett Has ‘Increased Appreciation’ for Postseason

This will be Garrett’s second appearance in the postseason. The Browns made it to the playoffs during the 2020 season. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s been some tough, disappointing years in between, which has given Garrett some perspective.

“Increases my appreciation for moments like this and how to approach them, how to attack them, because I can’t take it for granted because it’s not promised, I’m going to make the most out of it and continue to make my guys understand that this is something that you want to appreciate and give your all to right now because you’ll never know what happens, whether in your personal life, on the field, off the field. It’s not promised.”

Garrett and the Browns enter Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Texans as a slight 1.5-point road favorite.