Browns Star Myles Garrett Voices Opinion on New QB Pursuit

If the Cleveland Browns decide to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, Myles Garrett would be a fan of the move.

Flacco worked out for the Browns on Friday as the team looks to fill out their depth at the quarterback position following a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ franchise quarterback needs season-ending surgery for a broken bone in his shoulder.

The Browns are set to roll out rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The best-case scenario is that the young gun proves he can be reliable under center going forward. If not, someone like Flacco could come in and steady the ship.

Flacco is 38 years old and has significant experience under his belt, including a Super Bowl win with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013. Flacco was named the Super Bowl MVP in that game.

“Maturity and experience. Wisdom,” Garrett said when asked about Flacco on Friday, November 17. “I mean as much as Deshaun (Watson) has played, Flacco’s seen more, he’s been to the highest level. He can provide that little bit of a mentor role even if he doesn’t see the field being there and being a consistent leader.”

Flacco most recently started games with the New York Jets in 2022. He passed for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

Flacco left Cleveland without a deal but the Browns will likely decide soon whether or not he’s the fit for them. Other veteran options include Cam Newton, Nick Foles and Colt McCoy. Even retired, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been mentioned as a potential option.

Browns WR Elijah Moore a Fan of Joe Flacco

Flacco has a former teammate on the Browns in Elijah Moore, who caught passes from him in New York. Like Garrett, Moore would be a fan of a move to bring Flacco in as a veteran presence.

“I had a great time with him,” Moore said. “He’s a great leader, he’s a vet and I know anyone that would be around him would have a good time and learn a lot.”

The Browns are 6-3 and firmly in the playoff race in the AFC. Moore believes having someone with Flacco’s experience and leadership skills would go a long way as the team eyes its goal of a postseason run.

“I feel like Joe’s a leader. I feel like he has a lot of experience,” Moore said. “He knows football and how could you not want to lean on somebody who knows football? They play the game for a long time at a very high level, the highest level, MVP level. So major respect to him.”

Browns Have Confidence in Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Browns are hoping things can go better the second time around for Thompson-Robinson. His number was called in Week 4 on short notice when Watson was ruled out just hours ahead of a matchup with the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson tossed three interceptions and the offense had its worst outing of the season.

Cleveland is confident the rookie will learn from that experience and be better this time around.

“Every time you step back out on the field, you learn from your past experiences and for him, it wasn’t his finest day,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday, November 16. “So, I’m sure there’s a lot of pride that comes with that and double down your efforts to have a strong performance the next time you get the opportunity. So, I think he’s learned from that game and it’ll only help him moving forward.”

The Browns are still a slight 1.5-point home favorite for the matchup. The Steelers beat the Browns in their first matchup of the season, 26-22.