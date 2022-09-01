5-Time All-Pro Defender Investigating Browns as Landing Spot

Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent and the five-time All-Pro has some interest in the Cleveland Browns, who have a clear need at defensive tackle.

The Browns have “expressed interest in DTs around the NFL,” per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report. However, Suh does not appear to be a player they’re eager to sign — at least at the price he’s asking for.

“On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it,” Stainbrook tweeted. “Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market.”

Suh is seeking a contract with an annual value of $9 million per year, per The Athletic. The Raiders have been among the teams to express interest in Suh but the price tag has been the issue.

The Browns continue to tinker with their 53-man roster but have some flexibility thanks to their remaining cap space. The Browns have just over $39.5 million of remaining cap space, per Over the Cap, which would make signing Suh a possibility, even at the price he’s asking.

Sheldon Richardson Reunion Another Option for Browns

The idea of adding Suh to a defensive line that already includes former No. 1 overall picks Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett is an intriguing one. Suh, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing an integral role on the defensive line. He started 49 contests for the Bucs over that span, totaling 112 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

If Suh isn’t an option the Browns are interested in, Sheldon Richardson could be. Richardson started seven games for the Vikings last season, notching 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures last season in Minnesota. He earned a respectful overall grade of 62.1 on Pro Football Focus.

Richardson previously spent two seasons with the Browns but was released in 2021. He was well-liked in the locker room and has familiarity with the system.

The Browns’ current defensive tackles are former first-round pick Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott. Rookie fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey is also expected to play into the rotation, as well as Tommy Togiai.

Browns Convert Offensive Lineman David Moore Jr. to DT

The Browns did make a creative move at the defensive tackle in regards to the practice squad, converting David Moore from offensive guard to defensive tackle.

“That is something that we have really been talking about for a while,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Thursday. “He was a scout team defensive tackle for us and he was really strong and difficult for our guys to block sometimes. Just felt like at this point it made sense to see what he has over there. He is excited about it. I am excited about it for him.”

Moore will remain on the practice squad but his versatility made him a key piece for the Browns when it comes to preparation.

“It is versatility really is what it is,” Stefanski said. “He can line up and give us a scout team look when our No. 1 offense is out there, and then when our No. 1 defense is out there. he can kick over to the [scout team] offense and can give you reps, as well.”

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.