NFL Mailbag as preseason kicks off around the league

NFL Mailbag as preseason kicks off around the league

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Getty Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

With the NFL preseason kicking off for all 32 teams around the league this weekend, Heavy’s NFL mailbag series continues on August 12 — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer questions about your favorite team(s).

In addition, join the thousands of fans following @HeavyOnSports on Twitter and Instagram to see some of your questions answered live.

Leave your questions in the comment section below, and Matt will have answers to the best ones on Friday!

READ NEXT: Mailbag: addressing the Cowboys’ biggest concern, predicting the Patriots’ offensive makeup, more

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x