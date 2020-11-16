Browns RB Nick Chubb Says Baker Mayfield Behind Viral Final Run

Nick Chubb’s move to go out of bounds at the 1-yard line during the final moments of the Cleveland Browns 10-7 victory against the Houston Texans drew wide praise from everyone but fantasy owners and gamblers who were looking to cover 3.5 points.

By doing so, Chubb eliminated even the slim possibility of the Texans coming back from 10 down, ending the game. When asked about the move, Chubb said it was Mayfield who told him to not score, and he listened.

“It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we get a first down or anything, let’s just end the game and not score,” Chubb told Pro Football Talk after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “There was an opportunity for me to do that and that’s what I did.

“It was tough,” Chubb added, “but I’m a team player, so I decided to just win the game and not worry about stats and get the win and go home.”

Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb Propel Browns Run Game

The Browns piled up 231 rushing yards in the messy affair behind Chubb and Hunt. Chubb finished the afternoon with 126 yards — 59 coming on that last play. Hunt bullied his way for 104 yards and caught three balls for 28 yards.

“I think they do inspire each other. I think they push each other. Kareem got dinged there for a second so Nick went in, and then Kareem was ready so Kareem went back in and Nick just came out. Those two guys do their job. They do it obviously at a high level, but they are all about the team, and I appreciate that.”

Chubb returned from a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Cowboys and just in time. The weather was so messy on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“There were moments in that game that running the ball was really almost the only thing you could do,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “That game was not for the forward pass at times.”

Browns Dealing With Another Positive COVID Test

The Browns announced on Monday morning that they had another positive test. Backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive last week and did not play on Sunday.

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted,” the Browns said in a statement. “The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Stefanski declined to say if the player had been active for the game against the Texans on Sunday, which would complicate things.

The Browns face the Eagles and Jaguars the next two weeks, teams that have combined to go 4-13-1 this season.

