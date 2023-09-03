Nick Chubb Breaks Silence After Not Being Named Browns Captain

Nick Chubb will not be one of the five captains for the Cleveland Browns next season but the Pro Bowl running back doesn’t seem too worried about it.

Shortly after the captains were announced, Chubb took to Instagram with a story that showed a large set of stadium stairs, likely a message that he’s continuing to work with camp wrapped up and he’s not caught up in not getting recognition. He’ll just keep plugging away so he can continue to provide the big plays and touchdowns on game days.

Chubb was a captain last season but was not named not this season. Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker Jr., Joel Bitonio and Charley Hughlett were named the captains, which were voted on by the players.

“Leadership comes in all different styles, and it comes in different shapes and sizes,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice on August 31. “You vote for captains, and it is really important. We also have a leadership committee, and we have players represented from every position there, so you don’t need that ‘C’ to determine that you’re a leader.”

The Browns will also vote on a captain on a week-to-week basis.

Nick Chubb Entering Key Season With Brown

The Browns have relied heavily on Chubb since he arrived in Cleveland back in 2018 as a second-round pick. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Chubb is entering an interesting season with the Browns. There’s no doubt about his production and contributions. But he’s the fourth highest-paid running back in terms of annual value and has the highest base salary thanks to a three-year extension worth over $36 million in 2021.

The Browns have a potential out after this season that would save them more than $12 million in cap space, although it would cost them their most consistent offensive weapon. Even if the offense shifts to a more pass-heavy approach, Chubb is among the most reliable players in football — regardless of position — and has shown little sign of slowing down.

The running back market saw an interesting turn this offseason with the likes of Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook all dealing with contract issues. Hopefully, the Browns can avoid any kind of dispute with Chubb, who is a fan-favorite and a powerhouse on the field.

Jerome Ford Returns After Injury to Backup Nick Chubb

The Browns have little proven depth behind Chubb, with Jerome Ford slated to be the primary backup — a role Kareem Hunt had held the previous four seasons.

Ford dealt with a hip injury during training camp but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

While Chubb might not have a “C” on his chest this season, he’s the leader in the Browns running back room, which Ford has appreciated.

“We all look at Nick as our big brother. So any questions we have about life, football, anything we ask Nick. And I feel like it kind of helped keep him on his toes, too, even with the playbook. Be like, ‘Yo, Nick, what we got on this?’ And he’ll get us back,” Ford said. “If he know it, he’d tell us right then and there. And if it’s something new that we just might have just went over, he’d be like, ‘Yo, coach, what’s this?’ You know for new guys who ain’t ready to just be like, yo, coach, what I got in the middle of a meeting in front of everybody, he’ll ask for you, stuff like that.”

The Browns open the season on September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.