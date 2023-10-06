Browns Address Nick Chubbʻs Future With Team Following Knee Surgery

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to make a tough decision on Nick Chubb’s future with the franchise following his devastating knee injury — but they’re not ready to talk about what lies ahead just yet.

Chubb went down in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the injury required him to have both his MCL and ACL repaired. Chubb already had the MCL surgery and the ACL operation will come soon. The Browns expect him back at some point during the 2024 season, although the exact timeline is uncertain.

It puts the Browns in an interesting situation with Chubb, who carries a $16 million cap hit next season, the third highest in the league. With the Browns set to be in a cap struggle next season — thanks in large part to Deshaun Watson’s $64 million cap hit — Cleveland will have to find ways to pinch pennies. It would cost the Browns just $4 million in dead money to release Chubb but they could also rework his deal.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Chubb and his future with the team but focused more on his running back’s health.

“Our focus with Nick is ensuring that we are supporting him and enabling him to be as healthy as possible in this early rehab period. We want him to get off to a good start so he can be the Nick Chubb that we’re accustomed to seeing when he gets over this,” Berry said on Wednesday, October 4. “I’m not going to bet against Nick Chubb in terms of all the other stuff. Honestly, our focus is on the season and making sure that he’s healthy. There will be plenty of time to figure that stuff out and talk about that stuff, but that’s really not the focus right now.”

Browns Running Game Struggling Without Nick Chubb

With Chubb out, the Browns usually sturdy running game has fallen flat. The team was confident in Jerome Ford taking on the lead running back role but he’s yet to prove he can handle those duties.

In two starts, Ford has recorded 44 rushing yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. For the season, he’s averaging 3.7 yards per carry — a number that was helped out by a 69-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Chubb went down.

Still, the Browns have been complementary of Ford and the skill set he brings to the table.

“His speed and strength is a real asset,” Berry said. “And then also, he’s a real contributor in the passing game. We saw that against Tennessee. We’ve seen that in the screen and check-down game. But we think Jerome’s ability to actually split out and run routes, that’s something that’s pretty hard to find.”

The Browns added Kareem Hunt to the running back room shortly after Chubb went down but he’s yet to hit his stride. He has just 10 carries for 25 yards this season.

Browns Need to Investigate Trade for New Running Back

The Browns headed into their bye week on a low-note, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 28-3 without an injured Watson. The ground game was notably absent, failing to give rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson any support.

The Browns will likely spend their bye week investigating options to improve their running game. An aggresive route would be trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently came off the PUP list and has been fighting for a new contract.

Berry attempted to shoot down any speculation that the Browns were seriously looking to upgrade their running back room.

“You guys have heard me say before, we’re always active seekers, participants in the trade market,” Berry said. “But I would say we’re pleased with the running back room.”

Taylor led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021 and managed 861 yards in 11 games last season.