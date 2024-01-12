Browns Named Suitor for Pro Bowl RB as Nick Chubb Replacement

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make regarding injured running back Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift has been pitched as a potential replacement.

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s required two offseason surgeries. The team expects him to return at some point next season but an exact timeline is currently unknown.

Chubb has no guaranteed money left on his contract but he’ll count nearly $16 million against the cap in a year where the Browns need to pinch pennies. His dead cap number if released is just $4 million.

If the Browns do decide to part ways with Chubb, Swift — another Georgia product — could be an option. Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason and reeled off the best year of his career. He notched 1,049 yards on 229 carries, also adding 39 catches for 214 yards.

Bleacher Report dubbed the Browns, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys as potential destinations for Swift, who will be a free agent this offseason.

“Last offseason proved that the free-agent market is cruel to running backs in today’s NFL, so Swift shouldn’t expect a large contract this spring. However, he is coming off a career year, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time as a pro and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote on Friday, January 12.

“The Georgia product also can catch passes out of the backfield with nearly 200 receptions and over 1,400 receiving yards in four years, which should help increase his value. When healthy, he’s a legitimate offensive weapon.”

Browns Can Re-Work Nick Chubb’s Contract

It’s safe to say that losing Chubb would be a worst-case scenario for the Browns. He’s been a stoic leader for the franchise and has made his mark on the field.

The Browns have relied heavily on Chubb since he arrived in Cleveland back in 2018 as a second-round pick. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards, and his career 5.3 per carry average is among the NFL’s elite.

The current cap numbers and his injury require a creative solution to keep Chubb around, as pointed out by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Jackson pitched a potential solution.

“Nick has no guaranteed money but his cap number is $16 million and it would be $4 million in dead money to cut him,” Jackson said on the “Civilized Barking” podcast. “I think both with Nick and [offensive tackle] Jack Conklin the resolution would be a reworked contract.”

Chubb was off to a stellar start to the year before his injury. He racked up 170 yards on just 28 carries — a 6.1 yards per carry average.

Browns Running Game Misses Nick Chubb’s Consistency

The Browns’ ground game has missed Chubb’s consistent production and his ability to make something out of nothing at times.

It’s been a running back by-committee approach but Jerome Ford has been the lead back. He recorded 813 yards on 204 carries in the regular season. Kareem Hunt — who was re-signed shortly after Chubb’s injury — has been the short-yardage back. He has 411 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

The Browns face the Texans on Saturday in a Wild Card matchup. The Browns had just 54 net rushing yards the first time around. Ford and Co. want to change that this time around.

“They had a really good front and the linebackers also played really well,” Ford said. “I think overall their scheme was really good and I don’t feel like us as running backs did enough on the ground as far as our athleticism and what we can possibly do.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite for the playoff matchup against the Texans.