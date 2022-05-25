Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message on Baker Mayfield

Nick Chubb is a man of very few words but took a moment during his press conference on Wednesday to give a shoutout to displaced Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Chubb and Mayfield have a bond that goes back to the 2018 draft when both were selected by the Browns — Mayfield No. 1 overall and Chubb in the second round with the No. 35 pick. Chubb and Mayfield were two key pieces who helped turn things around in Cleveland after some disastrous seasons, the pinnacle being a Wild Card win over the Steelers in 2021.

Chubb was clear that he and Mayfield still have a great relationship and he wished his former QB the best.

“Me and Baker came in together, so we’ve always been close,” Chubb said. “That won’t change at all. He’ll still be one of my best friends that I’ve met. He’ll be a great person overall. Those things won’t change at all.”

#Browns Nick Chubb says Baker Mayfield is one of his best friends. Has been in touch. Knows he’ll be successful pic.twitter.com/z4hmLc2gNK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

Mayfield Felt Disrespected by Browns During Trade Drama

The Browns executed a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason, ending Mayfield’s tenure as the starter in Cleveland. It’s been a rough divorce between Mayfield and the Browns, so Chubb’s words go a long way, especially considering that there have not been a lot of teammates coming to Mayfield’s defense.

Mayfield went into some detail about his perspective on the situation during an April 13 episode of “YNK: you know what I mean?”

“The respect thing is all going to be a personal opinion. I feel disrespected, 100%. I was told one thing, and they completely did another,” Mayfield said.

While Mayfield is upset with the franchise that made him the top pick four years ago, he’s still got love for the city of Cleveland.

“I really, truly honesty have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give that place,” Mayfield said on the podcast. “True Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that, and that’s why I can walk away from the whole situation feeling like I did it.”

Mayfield’s Slim Trade Market About Numbers Over Talent

Play

YNK Podcast #98 – Baker Mayfield We were lucky enough to have our good friend, and neighbor, Baker Mayfield at the ranch on Lake Travis a few weeks ago. Baker touched on his unconventional start in the league, his current situation, and his mindset through it all. 2022-04-13T15:49:16Z

The market for Mayfield has been a tough one, mostly because of his $18.9 million salary for next season thanks to his fifth-year option.

On top of his salary, the Browns have little to no leverage to make a deal, with teams around the league waiting and hoping they’ll eventually cut him or concede to eat a significant chunk of Mayfield’s salary.

The Seahawks and Panthers have been the two teams most heavily linked to Mayfield, but The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the two squads are in a holding pattern. Meanwhile, the Browns are trying to call the bluff of those teams, knowing they’re not as set at quarterback as they may be putting off. Per Howe:

The Browns are also daring the Seahawks (Drew Lock and Geno Smith) and Panthers (Sam Darnold and Corral) to roll with their current QBs. With Mayfield still rehabbing his surgically repaired left shoulder, his inability to currently practice has probably tempered the urgency to acquire him to foster a quarterback competition.