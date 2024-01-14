Browns Sends Message on Nick Chubb’s Future After Season-Ending Loss

The Cleveland Browns expect to have Nick Chubb back at some point next season but are still in wait-and-see mode.

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s required two offseason surgeries. Chubb has been around the facility more in recent weeks and was even the Dawg Pound captain for the Browns’ final home game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Chubb’s status but didn’t have any specific news on his progression.

“I don’t have an update other than to say he’s doing great,” Stefanski said. “He’s progressing and doing everything he’s supposed to do, if not more. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Browns running game was decent without Chubb but struggled with consistency. That showed up in their 45-14 Wild Card loss to the Texans. Cleveland managed just 56 yards on 20 carries.

Jerome Ford finished as the Browns’ leading rusher with 813 yards on 204 carries.

Browns Face Tough Decision With Nick Chubb

Chubb has been a workhorse for the Browns since he arrived in Cleveland back in 2018 as a second-round pick. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards, and his career 5.3 per carry average is among the NFL’s elite.

Chubb was off to a stellar start to the year before his injury. He racked up 170 yards on just 28 carries — a 6.1 yards per carry average.

The issue going forward is Chubb’s contract and his availability after the injury. Chubb has no guaranteed money left on his contract but he’ll count nearly $16 million against the cap in a year where the Browns need to pinch pennies. His dead cap number if released is just $4 million.

The Browns could potentially rework Chubb’s contract, adding incentives based on when he return.

Kareem Hunt Uncertain of Future With Browns

Kareem Hunt returned to the Browns shortly after Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in September. He received limited interest as a free agent this offseason. Hunt had a few visits with other teams but the chance to return to Cleveland was the right fit at the right time.

Hunt didn’t shut the door on a potential return but told reporters on Sunday, January 14 that he’ll explore other opportunities this offseason. Hunt, a Cleveland native, added that it was always a dream to play for the Browns.

“It will always be Cleveland till I die,” Hunt said. “This will always be home.”

Hunt finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging a very pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry. However, he was a strong option in short-yardage situations. He tallied a team-high nine rushing touchdowns during the regular season and scored two more — one receiving and one rushing — in the Wild Card loss to the Texans.

Despite his lack of yardage, Stefanski commended Hunt for his angry running style.

“He provided huge, huge value for us,” Stefanski said. “He’s a battler, love the way he runs. Gave us a huge boost.

Hunt has spent his last five seasons with the Browns. He’s been open that his goal was to bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland, which will have to wait at least another year.

“That’s my ultimate hope, no matter what — even if I’m playing for another team,” Hunt said. “Shoot, I’d probably be at the parade cheering them on.”

Ford still has two years left on his rookie deal and the Browns will likely eye a veteran back to play alongside him next season as Chubb recovers.