Browns Send Message on Nick Chubb After Playoff-Clinching Victory

Nick Chubb set the tone for the Cleveland Brownd ahead of their playoff-clinching win against the New York Jets on Thursday.

Chubb was named the Dawg Pound Captain for the prime-time matchup. Before kickoff, the Pro Bowl running back emerged from the tunnel to an enormous cheer from the crowd. He tossed on a Batman mask and smashed a Jets-themed guitar.

“We knew it was time to go,” Browns running back Jerome Ford said after the Browns beat the Jets 37-20.

Browns tight end David Njoku said having Chubb on the sideline provided a big spark for Cleveland.

“Oh my God, I know the crowd went crazy. I went crazy,” Njoku said. “That’s my guy. We are really close and were pushing each other so much this past offseason and it hurt when he got hurt. At the end of the day, it’s the next man mentality.”

Njoku did his part setting the tone on the field. He went for over 100 yards in the first quarter. He finished the matchup with 134 yards on six catches.

Browns RB Nick Chubb on Mend From Knee Injury

Chubb has been out since September 18 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking a questionable low hit from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Chubb had a second surgery on his knee in mid-November and is expected to be back for the start of next season. He’s been the heart and soul of the Browns’ offense since arriving in 2018, so it’s been tough for him to watch from the sideline. However, being able to see the Browns winning and locking up a playoff spot has made it a little easier.

“He’s been great, in good spirits, happy we’re winning,” Hunt said. “He’s definitely supporting us and in our corner too.”

Chubb was walking without crutches during his pregame appearance and looks on track for a full recovery. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Browns Running Backs Stepped Up Against Jets

The Browns’ running game has been inconsistent this season but produced against the Jets. Cleveland managed 128 yards on the ground — their most since a November 26 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland had averaged less than 2.0 yards per carry in its last two games but elevated that to 4.5 against the Jets.

Ford led the way with 64 yards on 12 carries. He also snagged a pair of receiving touchdowns, including a highlight reel 50-yard score in the second quarter.

“Every time we are on the field we just feel like the game is not over,” Ford said after the win. “We still have more to prove, put points up on the board, and finish the game.”

Hunt also did his part, punching in his team-high ninth touchdown of the season. He credited the presence of quarterback Joe Flacco after the win.

“We find a way no matter what,” Hunt said. “Flacco’s been doing a heck of a job leading us, being that coach leader out there on the field for us, making every pass on the field. He’s calm, cool, and collected, That’s a great quarterback.”

The Browns will wrap up their season against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7.