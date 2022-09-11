Browns Star Nick Chubb Sends Message to Rest of NFL

If there were any questions about Nick Chubb being ready for Week 1, the Cleveland Browns star answered them with an epic hype video ahead of the team’s opener.

Chubb dropped a Batman-themed video on the eve of his fifth NFL season, talking about his time in Cleveland, his hopes and a promise. The video starts with clips of media talking heads calling out the Browns, then Chubb speaks — something that doesn’t happen too often.

“All the years of pain and suffering have brought the city to a state of despondency. Everyone is expecting something different,” Chubb said. “Every year it’s the same thing. The city is tired of being embarrassed, tired of all the pain, and most importantly, the city is tired of losing. And so am I.”

Chubb was drafted by the Browns in 2018 and has established himself as one of the best backs in the NFL. Cleveland is 32-32 over that span, making the playoffs once. The Browns went just 4-44 in the three seasons prior to Chubb’s arrival and he’s played in integral role in shifting the culture in Cleveland.

Chubb has been the engine of everything the Browns do on offense, with 4,816 yards, 36 touchdowns and a trio of Pro Bowl appearances to his name. However, he still wants more, and what matters most — a Super Bowl.

“Five years in and nothing to show for it really has me questioning everything,” Chubb said. “Have I done enough? I still fell like I can do a lot more. I’m finally starting to understand now.”

Chubb Embracing Cleveland Versus Everyone Mentality

Chubb is reserved, never saying much in the media, letting his play do the talking. But he sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL in the video, embracing the Cleveland vs. everyone mentality.

“My only goal here is to protect the people of Cleveland and lay everything down on the line for my teammates,” Chubb said. “No one else is coming to save us. But everyone is out to destroy us. But no more of that. No more bad luck. No more mistakes. No more embarrassments. No more excuses. If you aren’t with us, you’re against us.”

He walked off with one final, epic line.

“If you aren’t with us, you are against us.”

The video generated quite a reaction, including from Chubb’s teammates.

“This is so hard omg,” Demetric Felton wrote. Other Browns players simply commented with the bat emoji, showing love to Cleveland’s Dark Knight.

Chubb Feels Ready Despite No Preseason Reps

Like many of the Browns’ key starters, Chubb didn’t see the field in the preseason. He’s not too worried about it.

“This has been the norm for the last couple of years. My mindset is just I have to work harder in practice to prepare myself for the game,” Chubb told reporters on September 7. “I have to finish my runs and make sure I am in great shape. I suppose it should keep me fresher. I guess I will know after the game, but I feel good right now.”

Chubb and his running-mate Kareem Hunt will play a big role for the Browns as they look to ease Jacoby Brissett into action, who is starting at quarterback in place of Watson for the first 11 games. If the ground game can get going, things will go much smoother for the Browns against the Panthers and former QB Baker Mayfield.