Browns Stars Sound Off on Nick Chubb’s Grisly Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is done for the season. His absence was felt on the field Monday night and throughout the locker room following a game that cost the team much more than mark in the loss column.

Some of Chubb’s most prominent teammates took to the microphone following their defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers and spoke candidly about how hard it was to see arguably the most valuable player in the organization carted off the field after a brutal knee injury.

#Browns Myles Garrett on losing Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/VpcM0p1e2M — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2023

“It f****** hurts,” said pass-rusher Myles Garrett. “That’s our brother. It’s a blow for the whole team and we don’t want his injury to be in vain and we’ve got to push on. That’s what he’d want us to do and if he had any choice in the matter, that’s what he would do. So we’ve just got to continue to fight and use it as motivation.”

Deshaun Watson, Offensive Teammates Heartbroken for Nick Chubb After Injury

Chubb’s offensive teammates, who will feel his absence the most, were equally devastated.

“This is a tragedy,” said wide receiver Amari Cooper, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.

“He means everything,” added tight end David Njoku.

#Browns Deshaun Watson said Nick Chubb injury gave everyone flashbacks to the one he suffered at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/JFh6FDikMS — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2023

“At that moment it was tough. Once we saw the replay and exactly what happened, it was just a lot of flashbacks to the previous [injury] he had in college,” said quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yeah, it was tough.”

Kevin Stefanski Talks Multitude of Browns Injuries Tuesday

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also commented on Chubb’s injury, after confirming that the running back’s knee issue has ended his season.

“Talked about it last night, very disappointed for Nick,” Stefanski said during a press conference on Tuesday, September 19. “[He] means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization. So he will be missed, but he will bounce back. Of that, I have no doubt.”

In the meantime, the Browns appear to be looking hard at a reunion with former running back Kareem Hunt, who spent the last four seasons in Cleveland as Chubb’s backup before entering free agency this spring. Hunt had a meeting at the Browns’ facility on Tuesday.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb. You just don’t do that,” Stefanksi said. “Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody’s got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we’ll look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

Chubb is the second offensive starter the team has lost for the year in as many games. Former All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin went down for the season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with a torn ACL and MCL.

On Monday night, starting cornerback Greg Newsome II also suffered an injury that knocked him out of the game, which Stefanski addressed.

“Greg Newsome is dealing with an elbow injury,” Stefanski said. “He’s day to day.”