Browns Star Nick Chubb Responds to Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some high praise for Nick Chubb but the Cleveland Browns star running back hasn’t been paying attention.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin referred to the Browns running back as Mr. Chubb, a statement many took as a sign of respect. He also made it clear that the Steelers’ primary concern has to be to slow down Chubb, who has been the steady engine of the Browns offense.

“What he is capable of doing, the way he controls the game, and so forth, it’s a little bit different, but similar to Christian McCaffrey in that he keeps them on schedule,” Tomlin said. “He controls the climate. If we’re doing anything in this football game, man, we’ve got to work to minimize that guy’s impact.

“We had this motto we were going to slow down Mr. Chubb. Man, he reeled off (a 47-yard run) on (the sixth Browns snap) of the game. … We’ve got respect for that guy and them, and their ability to run the football.”

Chubb was asked about Tomlin’s comments but admitted he hadn’t heard about it.

“I didn’t even hear anything about that. I don’t know what to say,” Chubb said on Thursday, September 14.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Has Respect for Steelers’ Defense

The Browns have not had a ton of success when traveling to face the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 22-2 against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field). The Browns are looking to go 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 1993.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a big game. It’s definitely a division rival and we understand what we’re going into,” Chubb said. “I think back to last year when we lost to the (New York) Jets and then we played them the next week at home, night game we ended up winning. So, I’m sure that’s their same mindset. We understand that. We understand it’s going to be a hostile environment, so we’re preparing every day to go up there and be ready for them.”

The Steelers had a sloppy showing in their opener, falling 30-7. But Chubb has respect for Pittsburgh’s defense.

“Like always, they’re always big, physical and very tough and they play hard. That’s something that had to change since I’ve been here and something that we look forward to going up against.”

The Steelers will be without defensive stalwart Cam Heyward but Chubb wasn’t going to provide any bulletin board material when asked about his absence.

“Cam is definitely a great player. But I’m sure that team will be pumped up and probably even more motivated going to the game without Cam,” Chubb said.

Browns Will Likely be Without Amari Cooper Against Steelers

The Browns will likely be without No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Steelers. Cooper reaggravated a groin injury late in the week and is unlikely to play.

The good news for the Browns is that the injury was dubbed “minor” by team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and he shouldn’t miss additional time.

With Cooper out, guys like Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones will have to step up against their division rival.

“I mean, we got to take the next steps,” Moore said on Saturday, September 16. “You know, we don’t know too much about what happened. You know, I’m saying I think that’s a coach question, not us. We don’t know how serious, if it’s serious at all. So we’re just going to pray. We’re going to pray for him and it’s always next man up. You can’t miss a step.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite for the matchup.