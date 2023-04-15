Browns Star Nick Chubb Sounds Off on Critics With Post

Nick Chubb has had enough of the disrespect and the Cleveland Browns running back sounded off in an uncharacteristically direct Instagram post.

Chubb has been in the headlines this offseason, including some unsubstantiated trade rumors. On top of that, he was recently left off a list compiled by ESPN of the best fantasy running backs in the NFL. Chubb appeared to reference that in his post.

“Only time my name should come last on any list is in a fantasy world… bc in reality these guys not even coming close…” Chubb wrote as the caption.

He included a couple of telling images as well, including a graph that showed talent vs. effort. Chubb also included a statement that read, “I wonder what excuses they’ll come with this year.”

It’s not often that Chubb speaks out, so it’s an interesting message for the Browns’ running back. It also drew quite a response from his current and former teammates.

“Yeeaa Nick Let’em Know,” commented former Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson, who departed this offseason for the Jaguars.

Odell Beckham Jr. also chimed in, writing: “TALKKKKK YO SHXT.”

Even Kareem Hunt could be found in the comment section, dropping a trio of emojis, including a bat, which is Chubb’s symbol.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Has Established Himself Among NFL’s Elite

Chubb finished last season 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, rushing for 5.0 yards per carry. He joined the legendary Jim Brown as the only Cleveland running backs to surpass 1,500 yards rushing in a season.

#Browns Nick Chubb joins Jim Brown as the only Browns to rush for 1,500 yards — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 8, 2023

Chubb has been one of the most reliable backs in the NFL since arriving in Cleveland. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Cleveland’s offense has very much revolved around Chubb in recent years, although that could be shifting next year with Deshaun Watson taking on a larger role.

“Cleveland’s offense is going to be really interesting next year,” Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported. “One source told me ‘They are really going to open up the offense. Go five wide. Pass a lot. This is going to be Deshaun Watson’s offense, not Nick Chubb’s. They will pass a lot more than folks expect.”

Browns Push Back Against Idea of Nick Chubb Being Less Involved

The Browns may be going more pass-heavy next season but don’t expect to see any less of Chubb. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski — who calls the offensive plays — assured he’ll have a hefty role.

“Nick’s a major part of our offense, always will be,” Stefanski said at the NFL Owner’s Meeting. “He was I thought very productive last season and had a good amount of attempts. You’re always trying to get the best version of Nick. So that’s always part of our plan, to make sure he’s fresh for a 17-game season plus. Nick will always be a big part of our offense.”

Keeping Chubb fresh will be key. He had a career-high 302 carries last season, which is a number the Browns likely want to get down. The biggest worry with elite running backs is their longevity, so if the Browns can find a way to lighten the load, it should extend his time as an impact player.